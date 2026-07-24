Pier to Pier Podcast: Baxter Springs, Classic Cars & Big Route 66 Announcement

Host Jason Spiess opened this week’s Pier to Pier Podcast by acknowledging it had been a “truncated week” — a busy stretch that didn’t allow for every planned episode to go out separately, so several days’ worth of content were folded into one release.

Two Announcements for Next Week

Spiess previewed two pieces of news he said would be officially announced the following week:

A new daily program called the Route 66 Daily Drive, launching this fall and intended as a morning-release M-F podcast A physical recording studio location along Route 66 for the new program, to be revealed next week.

He also mentioned additional Route 66 trips lined up for September and October, with more details to come as they become finalized by third parties. Sometimes fourth parties are involved too, but that’s a whole other story and podcast.

Education and Awareness: Mary Billington, Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum

The Tuesday-themed segment featured Mary Billington, museum director of the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum in Cherokee County, Kansas — home to 13.2 miles of Route 66.

Billington described the museum’s range beyond its Route 66 section, including Civil War history, Black history, and the history of photography and documentation. She shared her approach to visitors who arrive uninterested in museums: she asks what single thing they’d want to see, then guides them through the space — often converting reluctant visitors into people who stay longer than the rest of their group.

The conversation turned to the roadside itself as a kind of open-air museum, which led into a discussion of Route 66’s push for National Historic Trail status. Billington said she has been vocally supporting the designation since 2018. She described the earlier Route 66 Corridor Program, a National Park Service initiative that ran for an initial 10 years before Congress renewed it for another 10 — but which was not renewed again and lapsed in 2019. According to Billington, the National Park Service continued informally preserving roughly 20 years of oral histories and stakeholder relationships built through that program even after it technically ceased to exist.

She named a National Park Service contact she credited with managing the program, whose name was not clearly audible on the recording and should be verified before publication. Billington said trail-status legislation has come before Congress and the Senate multiple times without lawmakers agreeing on final language, and expressed hope that this year — Route 66’s centennial — combined with international attention from events like the World Cup, could be the year it passes.

She was born in Tulsa with family in Miami, Oklahoma; Joplin, Missouri; Seneca, Missouri; and the Vinita, Oklahoma area, and recalled family drives along Route 66 before it was decommissioned. The two recalled riding in the back of a pickup truck on the interstate as a child, without seatbelts sitting on a spare tire.

Classic Cars and Chrome: Darwin Reuter’s 1969 Mustang Fastback

At the AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Spiess spoke with Darwin Reuter, a car owner from the area between Winfield and Wellington, Kansas, near Oxford.

Reuter showed off a 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback — a “Sport Roof” model featuring Mach 1 interior details, high-back bucket seats, a wood-grain steering wheel, traction bars, a California front spoiler, and window louvers. He said he’d owned the car for a little over a year, buying it from a longtime friend once the friend was ready to sell. The car has around 60,000 miles and is mostly reserved for car shows — it was trailered to this event rather than driven.

Reuter mentioned he’s still working out steering issues (a recent swap from a steering cylinder to a steering box) and hasn’t pushed it to top speed yet. He said his sons hope to inherit the car eventually, and that his own first car was a 1971 Mustang.

Mental Health on the Mother Road

In the segment styled after the show’s Thursday theme, Spiess reflected on road trips not always going as planned and on a conversation with officials in one Route 66 community about how to draw more visitors. He described Route 66 as, for many travelers, a “checkbox” experience — citing the existence of Route 66 passports where travelers literally check boxes to mark completed stops — and the challenge that presents for communities trying to hold visitors’ attention longer than a quick photo stop.

Big Mike had a great time meeting our new Route 66 friends visiting from Florence, Italy.

Route 66 Road Relics—the #1 Route 66 YouTube channel, with over 1500 videos (and counting) celebrating America’s most legendary highway! Join Big Mike as he travels the Mother Road mile by mile, exploring quirky roadside stops, & small town America on Route 66. He also meets lots of travelers along the Mother Road.



Stop by and say “Hee Yaw” to Big Mike at Route 66 Road Relics in Seligman Arizona!



Route 66 Road Relics

22255 West Old Highway 66

Seligman Arizona 86337

Next to the Delgadillo's Snow Cap

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.