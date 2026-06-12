Pier to Pier Podcast at the Hot Rod Power Tour's World Wide Technology's Press Box

The roar of engines fills the air at the Worldwide Technology Raceway as classic cars, trucks, and even a Vacation-inspired station wagon tear down the drag strip. In the press box overlooking the action, the Pier to Pier Podcast captures the perfect blend of horsepower, highway history, and Route 66 spirit.

At the center of it all is Jessica Anderson, the Always Accessible Miss Route 66 Centennial Ambassador for the East Side—Chicago to Midway.

Anderson, who previously served as Miss Byron Glory Days 2024 at America’s largest drag strip in Byron, Illinois, and appeared at Nitro Nationals in Tulsa, brings authentic enthusiasm to the mic.

“It’s really sticky, but a lot of fun,” she says of waving the checkered flag. “The feeling of the crowd out there and the engines… it’s such a rush.”

Power Tour Magic Meets Mother Road Nostalgia

The Power Tour offers participants a dream come true: the chance to legally drag race their street cars on a professional track during this multi-day event en route to Tulsa. For spectators, it’s free entertainment—burnouts, tire smoke, and a parade of vehicles from El Caminos to family station wagons.

The podcast crew highlights one standout: the “Griswold machine,” a station wagon paying homage to National Lampoon’s Vacation. Anderson and the hosts chuckle about Cousin Eddie, Kansas plates, and the potential for luggage to dramatically fly off mid-run.

“It’s so American,” they agree, celebrating the safe space for enthusiasts to “let it rip” without tickets or trouble—far better than attempting burnouts on the old highway.

Illinois Route 66: From Urban Starts to Small-Town Gems

The conversation shifts naturally to the state of Illinois Route 66, where Anderson’s ambassador role shines. Growing up in the Pontiac-Dwight area, she recalls the little brown signs that guided family trips to Six Flags or Meramec Caverns. Now, as Centennial Ambassador, she helps travelers navigate the road’s complexities.

One hot topic: the “start” of Route 66. Chicago’s Navy Pier offers stunning views and a beach-like spot that mirrors Santa Monica, but urban realities create challenges. Parking is scarce and expensive, the Pier has closing hours, and many travelers blast through Cook County without stopping until Joliet or the Del Rays Chicken Basket. Hosts note that of 10 cars observed at the iconic eatery, eight stopped only for photos.

Anderson and the hosts advocate for better education and planning. Suggestions include arriving a day early to enjoy Chicago, using the Illinois Route 66 Passport for stamps at attractions (a system praised as one of the best, shared with Oklahoma), and exploring multiple alignments—the 1920s, 1960s-70s, and modern routes.

“There’s really no wrong way to do Route 66,” Anderson emphasizes. “The beauty of it is you can do it in parts or the whole thing.”

Practical tips emerge for modern travelers: Amtrak from Lincoln or Joliet to Chicago to avoid city driving and parking hassles, then connecting back to the road. Anderson stresses that while 90% of the trip allows flying by the seat of your pants, major bookend cities like Chicago and Santa Monica require some forethought.

Small-town highlights get their due, from Pontiac (one of the most popular stops) to Carlinville’s charming old alignments and the nostalgic vibes of places like Dwight. The discussion celebrates how businesses balance photo-seeking tourists with those who come inside to eat, and how stamps and incentives keep travelers engaged like national park passport collectors.

The Enduring Pull of the Mother Road

As engines rev in the background and the podcast promises more on DuPage County, Ray’s Chicken Basket, and a new truck travel plaza, the message is clear: Route 66 thrives on community, adaptability, and pure fun. Whether you’re waving a flag at a drag strip, hunting for the perfect photo op, or chasing the spirit of Steinbeck’s westward dreams (or eastward adventures), the road rewards those who embrace its quirks.

From the Power Tour to Tulsa and beyond, she’s waving travelers forward on the Mother Road.

The Route 66 Americana Archive salutes ambassadors like Anderson who keep the highway’s stories alive.

As the Griswolds would say: the journey itself is the real vacation. Plan smart, stop often, and don’t forget to get your stamp.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com