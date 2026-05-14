There are road trips, and then there are Route 66 road trips. On a crisp morning in Springfield, Illinois, the 2LaneLife crew of riders saddled up their motorcycles, pointed their wheels southwest, and set off on the Mother Road for a single-day run that would pack in more Americana than most vacations manage in a week.

Destination: Springfield, Missouri—roughly 320 miles by the old alignment, a distance that feels both eternal and perfectly timed when you’re chasing history, hash browns, and giant rocking chairs.

The day began as any proper Route 66 odyssey should: with pie for breakfast at Lulu’s in Springfield. The group slid into the restaurant, voted best in town just a couple years earlier, and promptly ordered apple pie alongside more sensible fare—French toast made from house-baked bread (supposedly the best in town), eggs, hash browns, and a hamburger patty for the traditionalist.

The apple pie earned solid sevens across the board: warm, flavorful, a little doughy, but honest. Then came the homemade baklava, dripping with syrup made with “lots of love.” Even the self-proclaimed non-sweets guy declared it delicious. Lulu’s delivered exactly what travelers crave—comfort food served with small-town warmth.

Fueled and satisfied, the riders made one essential detour before fully committing to the highway: the only home Abraham Lincoln ever owned. Purchased for $1,500 in 1844, the modest house stands as a quiet reminder of the road’s deeper historical layers. One member of the group, a longtime Lincoln admirer, took a moment on the porch to soak it in. Nearby, their charming 1853 Airbnb—the historic Bessemer House—added another thread to the story. Built 173 years ago, it once served as a hub for local mercantile life, with ties to Illinois College (the state’s oldest) where Lincoln himself once spoke. These aren’t just stops; they’re living connections to the America that built the legends.

Back on the two-lane blacktop, the real poetry of Route 66 unfolded. Brick sections rattled the bikes in the best possible way. The group wove through quiet neighborhoods, sleepy main streets, and patches of gorgeous greenery in towns like Auburn and Gillespie.

They crossed a graceful 1920 bridge built by the state of Illinois, one rider noting his father had driven this very road alone in 1960 heading to California. Another recalled childhood cross-country trips in a Triumph TR6. “We have history and history and more history,” one voice observed. That’s the magic of the Mother Road—it’s never just pavement.

Roadside Wonders and Human Connections

No Route 66 run is complete without the roadside oddities that made the highway famous. In Livingston, just before the Missouri line, the crew pulled into the Pink Elephant complex—a glorious collection of quirky attractions, vintage signs, old cars, and yes, UFOs and aliens.

Giant rocking chairs (one with a distinct bucking-bull energy) provided laughs and photo ops. A local named Jason, a follower of the group’s channel, met them there with family and friends. In classic road spirit, one brave woman named Izzy hopped on a motorcycle for the very first time, riding with a stranger. The moment captured the spontaneous generosity that still thrives along this route.

Then came the marquee attraction: Uranus, Missouri (yes, that Uranus), home of the Uranus Fudge Factory.

The puns flew fast and furious—“Glad we can show the people Uranus,” “I’d like some fudge from your anus,” and endless variations that had everyone in stitches. The fudge itself—peanut butter, dark chocolate, maple—earned genuine praise after the jokes subsided. Second-most-visited spot on the route, according to a freeway sign? They earned every visitor.

As the miles stacked up, the conversation turned reflective. The women on the trip raved about heated seats that made long hours comfortable even as temperatures dipped.

“I never want to go back to not having one,” one said. They’d jumped on and off the interstate to stay true to the old alignment when they could, savoring small towns and nostalgia while making time.

Bikes performed flawlessly. Luggage occasionally rebelled (an open saddlebag became running banter), but that’s part of the adventure.

Evening in Missouri

They rolled into Springfield, Missouri later than planned but in high spirits, pulling into Jim’s Steakhouse & Pub just 15 minutes before closing. The staff welcomed them graciously. Steaks, loaded baked potatoes, and cold drinks capped a perfect day.

Over dinner, favorites were tallied: the brick roads, the small-town charm, the giant statues, meeting new friends like Jason and Izzy, and of course, the endless Uranus jokes.

One rider summed it up best: “We ride, we hit the roads, eat at different places, we have fun.” Another looked forward to the simple ritual of ending the day with a meal and conversation, replaying the miles together.

As the ladies prepared to fly home the next morning, the group raised a glass. The trip was far from over for the remaining riders, but this single day—from apple pie in Illinois to fudge in Uranus to steak in Missouri—embodied everything Route 66 still offers: history, quirkiness, good food, open roads, and the easy camaraderie of strangers and friends who become family on the asphalt.

The Mother Road doesn’t just connect two Springfields. It connects generations, memories, and anyone willing to slow down long enough to see the aliens, rock the giant chairs, and taste the pie.

See you down the road.

Welcome to 2LaneLife—where we trade the interstate for the open road to find the authentic, untold stories of America’s back roads.



Dedicated to capturing the raw beauty of motorcycle travel from the saddle of our Harley Davidsons, we use a unique, cinematic approach to tell our story. For us, the 2Lanes are where the real adventure lies. Our mission is to explore neat history, discover hidden gems, and experience the iconic roadside attractions that define American culture. Along every mile, we meet incredible people, learn something new, and immerse ourselves in the journey.

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