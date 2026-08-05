Pets on Route 66: The Dog Days of Summer Aren’t Just a Saying

The Dog Days of Summer are almost over — that stretch tied back to the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star, in the ancient calendar. It’s a name most people use without thinking twice about it. But if you’re traveling Route 66 with a pet this time of year, it’s worth treating as more than a figure of speech. This is the stretch where heat stops being a mild inconvenience and starts being a real hazard for the animal riding next to you.

Here’s a reminder of where that heat actually gets a dog into trouble — and what to do about it.

Inside the Vehicle

This is the one most people already know, and it’s still the one that kills. A car sitting in the sun climbs in temperature fast — faster than most people expect, and faster than “just a few minutes” makes safe. Cracking a window doesn’t fix it. Parking in shade doesn’t fix it either, not for long, because shade moves as the sun does.

The rule on Route 66, or anywhere: if you’re getting out, the dog gets out with you, or someone stays in the vehicle with the AC running. There’s no errand short enough to leave a dog alone in a parked car during these weeks.

Outside the Vehicle

Once you’re out of the car, the heat doesn’t stop being a factor — it just changes shape. Direct sun, humidity, and exertion stack on top of each other fast, especially for a dog that’s already been sitting in a warm vehicle for hours before you stopped. Watch for heavy panting that doesn’t ease up, gums that look bright red or pale, stumbling, or a dog that just stops wanting to move.

Those are signs to get into shade and water immediately, not signs to push through to the next stop.

Concrete and Pavement

This is the one that gets overlooked. Air temperature and ground temperature are not the same number. Asphalt and concrete sitting in direct sun can run far hotter than the air above them, and a dog’s paw pads are in direct contact with that surface the whole time you’re walking.

The test is simple: press the back of your hand to the pavement and hold it there. If you can’t keep it down comfortably for several seconds, it’s too hot for paws. Early morning and evening stops, or routes that stay on grass and shaded ground, matter more in these weeks than any other time of year.

A Few Other Things Worth Building Into the Routine

Water access, not just water availability. Carry it, and offer it often — don’t wait for a dog to ask, because panting dogs don’t always signal thirst the way you’d expect.

Time your stops. Early morning and later evening for anything active. Midday is for the air-conditioned stretch — the patio in the shade, the pet store, the museum, or a walk through somewhere like Home Depot or Petco, cool and covered, with room to move.

Watch the coat and build, not just the breed reputation. Heavy-coated dogs and short-nosed breeds run into trouble faster, but heat doesn’t check for exceptions. Know your own dog’s tolerance rather than assuming.

Plan the stop before you need it. On a route like 66, shade and air conditioning aren’t always around the next bend. Knowing where the cool stops are before the heat becomes a problem is easier than looking for one once it already is.

Why This Matters on This Particular Road

Route 66 runs through some of the hottest stretches of country you’ll cross on any American road trip — high desert, open plains, long miles between towns. That’s part of its character, and part of what makes it worth documenting. It’s also exactly the kind of environment where the Dog Days of Summer stop being a name on a calendar and start being something you plan your whole day around.

Gouda and I are on this road because we love it. The heat doesn’t change that. It just changes how carefully we move through it.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com