Pets on Route 66: Beat the Heat by Walking Indoors at Home Deport

It has been a hot, humid summer on Route 66. The pavement holds the heat long after the sun starts to drop, the air sits heavy over the towns, and if you’re traveling with a dog, you feel it right alongside them. Gouda feels it too.

Anyone who travels Route 66 with a pet already knows the short list of places that make life easier: restaurant patios, pet stores, the old gas station museums that seem to exist in every county along this road. They’re well documented, well loved, and for good reason — they’re where dog owners know they’ll be welcome.

Today I want to add one to that list that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough: Home Depot.

Not a Blanket Policy — But a Real One

Here’s the honest version, because it matters to get this right. Home Depot doesn’t have a corporate, nationwide “dogs welcome” policy. Officially, like most retailers, its guarantee only covers service animals under the ADA. Whether a leashed, well-behaved pet dog can walk the aisles comes down to the individual store — the manager on duty, local rules, sometimes just the mood of the day.

That’s not unusual. Home, tractor, and farm supply stores tend to work the same way — pet access decided store by store rather than handed down from a corporate office. Home Depot falls into that same category.

What I can tell you from actually driving this road, stop after stop, county after county: most of the Home Depot locations I’ve walked into along Route 66 have been dog-friendly. Not guaranteed. Not official. But real, and repeatable enough that it’s worth building into a hot-weather travel routine. Be sure to call ahead if you’re not 100% sure — it saves you a wasted stop and it saves the store a surprise.

Air Conditioning, Aisles, and 20–30 Minutes

When you’re on the road in July heat, a big-box hardware store is not the first place you think of for your dog. But it should be. It’s air-conditioned. It’s enormous. The aisles are wide, the floors are flat, and there’s enough ground to cover that a 20–30 minute walk up and down the lumber, hardware, and garden sections turns into a legitimate stretch of exercise and relief from the heat — for both of you.

Here’s the personal piece of this, and it’s less about the air conditioning than it sounds.

I try to make sure Gouda gets 20 to 30 minutes of interaction with humans every day — not just exercise, which she gets plenty of, but actual social contact. People stopping to say hello. A hand reaching down. Some back-and-forth that has nothing to do with walking or eating or riding in the truck.

That’s a harder thing to guarantee on the road than it is at home. Traveling can be isolating for a dog in ways that aren’t obvious — long stretches in the truck, new towns, new smells, but not necessarily new people to meet. So when we find a place like Home Depot, where employees and other customers are used to seeing dogs and often stop to say hi, it does something a dog park or a rest stop can’t: it keeps her comfortable being around people, even when we’re hundreds of miles from anywhere familiar.

Especially when we’re traveling. That’s when it matters most.

If you’re making your way down Route 66 this summer with a dog in the truck, don’t overlook the hardware store. If you’re not 100% sure about a specific store, call ahead — but don’t be surprised if you walk in, leash in hand, and nobody blinks.

Between the air conditioning, the space to walk, and the chance for your dog to meet a few new people along the way, it might end up being one of the more useful stops on the whole trip.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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