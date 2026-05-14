In the latest installment of his ambitious Route 66 cycling odyssey, French adventurer Aurelien Fontenoy delivers raw, unfiltered Americana straight from the saddle. Stage 4 of his journey captures the unpredictable spirit of the Mother Road—sun-drenched straightaways, sudden downpours, quirky roadside giants, and the quiet satisfaction of ticking off miles, states, and personal milestones.

Missouri Muscle: Cuba to Springfield

The day begins under bright Missouri sun with 223 km (about 139 miles) on the agenda from Cuba to Springfield. Just 6 km in, Aurélien rolls up to one of Route 66’s most photogenic oddities: the world’s second-tallest rocking chair, a massive, swaying giant that perfectly embodies the road’s love for oversized Americana.

Legs still heavy from the previous day’s 270 km effort, he pushes through saddle soreness and warming-up pains while soaking in the scenery.

The route rewards him with dramatic rock cuts where the highway slices straight through cliffs, a surreal mix of engineering and natural beauty. Gas prices hover around $3.59 per gallon—roughly 90 cents per liter—prompting laughs about why everyone drives massive V8s and custom creations like a helicopter car spotted along the way. Roadkill tales and a plucky turtle rescued (or at least warned) from the shoulder add a touch of wild adventure.

As skies darken, the rain arrives with force. Aurélien battles 75 miles (120 km) remaining in a downpour, racing cows uphill for motivation and fighting a major bonk around the 93 miles (150 km) mark. Knees screaming from the rolling terrain (surprisingly hilly for the Midwest), he dons rain gear, downs coffee, and raids Oreos for a sugar boost.

A final stretch of hail just kilometers from Springfield tests his resolve, but he arrives soaked yet triumphant at 145 miles (233 km), greeted by a fresh Route 66 sign and a colorful mural. The flooded streets? Just part of the authentic experience.

Rockstar Welcome and Three States in One Stage

Day 5 dawns brighter—literally. Departing Springfield, the plan is ambitious: three states (Missouri → Kansas → Oklahoma) en route to Miami, Oklahoma. A warm welcome from Harley riders (fellow Route 66 travelers from England) sets a festive tone. A stop at a nostalgic Coca-Cola museum delivers vintage signage, classic cars, old gas pumps, and Route 66 memorabilia—pure sensory Americana that feels like stepping back in time.

On the road again, Carthage offers classic motel vignettes and a close call with aggressive dogs. Then comes the fun: swapping to a gravel-equipped bike for a 3.8-mile off-road segment. The team’s support camper allows quick clothing changes, food resupply, and even sock-drying duty. Aurélien shouts out partner Kinomap, inviting viewers to ride the exact GPX routes on their home trainers—complete with his custom code for discounts.

Back on pavement, the landscape opens into straight-line Kansas glory. He crosses the state line under a welcoming arch, surrounded by the colorful Cars movie-themed attractions in Galena.

Sheriff cars, Big Boy figures, license plate American flags, and quirky details everywhere make it feel like the Pixar film spilled onto the real Route 66.

Hitting the 1,000 km mark (roughly a quarter of the full journey at 620 miles) brings a well-earned moment of celebration.

The stage ends in small-town Miami, Oklahoma—another state line crossed, bringing the total to three in one epic day of 102 miles (165 km). Drive-thru culture, the smell of burgers and fries testing a rider’s willpower, and the simple joy of arrival round out the experience.

The Essence of Route 66

This vlog isn’t just about mileage—it’s about embracing the road’s rhythm. Giant rocking chairs and dinosaur statues share the stage with grueling knee pain, sudden weather shifts, and the camaraderie of a support crew. Gravel detours, movie nostalgia, and endless straightaways remind us why Route 66 endures as America’s ultimate road trip icon.

Aurélien’s journey captures the physical grind and the pure delight of discovery that defines long-distance cycling on historic highways. From rescued turtles to smiling rock faces spotted in the landscape (yes, really), every kilometer adds another layer to the living archive of the Mother Road.

Stay tuned for the Oklahoma chapter. In the meantime, grab your bike (or trainer), fire up Kinomap, and ride along. The Mother Road is calling.

Salut !

Moi c’est Aurélien FONTENOY, je suis 3 fois Vice champion du Monde de VTT Trial.

J’explore des lieux inédits et défie des athlètes ou Youtubers avec mon vélo.

Je vous donne également des conseils techniques avec des tutos pour progresser en vélo.

je roule en Street trial, vtt enduro, Vtt trial, Bmx race, ...



Abonne-toi ! Et lance moi un nouveau défi !

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