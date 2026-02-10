The Route 66 Americana Archive today announced Paramount+ as the project’s Official Streaming Service Partner, adding a pop-culture and entertainment dimension to the national effort to preserve the Mother Road during its Centennial era.

As part of the partnership, Paramount+ will provide a special discount link for new subscribers, with a small commission from each subscription supporting the Route 66 Americana Archive. These proceeds will directly help fuel the journey—supporting travel, roadside recording sessions, and the preservation of stories gathered mile by mile and county by county along Route 66.

In addition to the subscriber offer, the partnership will spotlight Route 66–related pop culture, films, television programs, and documentaries available on Paramount+ throughout the year. These features will complement the Archive’s historical documentation by highlighting how Route 66 has been portrayed and remembered across generations of American media.

“Route 66 isn’t just a road—it’s a cultural icon,” said Jason Spiess, curator of the Route 66 Americana Archive. “Partnering with Paramount+ allows us to connect the living history we’re documenting on the ground with the pop-culture moments that introduced Route 66 to millions of people around the world.”

The Route 66 Americana Archive is a grassroots, public-supported historical project documenting the road through live roadside recordings, county ambassador interviews, landmark preservation, and community storytelling. The Archive will exist as a book, a digital collection, interview archive and a national story map designed to preserve the people, places, and systems that built America’s most famous highway.

By pairing historical documentation with curated pop-culture storytelling, the Paramount+ partnership helps bridge past, present, and popular memory—while giving supporters an easy way to contribute to the project simply by subscribing.

Details on the Paramount+ discount link and featured Route 66 programming will be announced throughout the year via the Route 66 Americana Archive.

For more information about the Route 66 Americana Archive or to become a Mile Marker supporter, visit route66americanaarchive.substack.com.