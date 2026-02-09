The Route 66 Capital Cruise is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and visually spectacular events in the Route 66 Centennial calendar. Set for May 30, 2026, in Tulsa, Oklahoma—often called the “Capital of Route 66”—this classic car parade aims to etch its name into history by attempting to shatter the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of classic cars ever assembled.

As of early February 2026, enthusiasm is already running high: 1,023 drivers from 26 states have registered for the event. That’s a strong start toward the ambitious goal of surpassing the current record of 2,491 vehicles (set in Puerto Rico in 2017), with organizers eyeing 3,000 or more to make it an unforgettable milestone. The low $15 driver registration fee has helped fuel the momentum, making it accessible for enthusiasts nationwide.

The parade kicks off from Expo Square at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 30. Participants will cruise north on Yale Avenue before turning west onto the iconic 11th Street—a roughly 5.5-mile stretch of authentic historic Route 66 through the heart of Tulsa. Vehicles must be model year 1996 or older to qualify as classics, ensuring the lineup features everything from vintage muscle cars and chrome-laden cruisers to cherished family heirlooms on wheels.

The festivities begin the day before, on Friday, May 29, with registration and an expo at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. This pre-parade gathering promises opportunities to mingle with fellow drivers, browse exhibits, and soak in the anticipation. Spectators are expected in the thousands, lining the route to witness what could become the biggest birthday bash the “Mother Road” has ever seen.

Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism at the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, captured the excitement perfectly: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, and drivers are taking advantage of the opportunity to be a part of history. People are realizing Tulsa is the place to be, both for the Capital Cruise Centennial celebration and all our world-class attractions and entertainment options. We can’t wait to welcome all the drivers, spectators, and enthusiasts who are ready to get their kicks on Route 66!”

Organized by Visit Tulsa in partnership with the Oklahoma Route 66 Association and supported by the broader Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission, the Capital Cruise serves as a flagship kickoff to Oklahoma’s statewide centennial programming. It highlights Tulsa’s deep ties to the highway while drawing attention to the state’s 400+ miles of preserved Route 66 alignments, neon signs, diners, and murals.

This isn’t just about breaking a record—it’s a celebration of nostalgia, community, and the enduring allure of America’s most legendary road. With a Guinness World Records adjudicator on-site to verify the count, every participating vehicle will contribute to potentially making history. The event is expected to draw massive crowds, boost local tourism, and set the tone for a year full of Route 66 commemorations across the eight states the highway crosses.

If you’re a classic car owner, enthusiast, or simply someone who loves the open road, now’s the time to get involved. Registration remains open, and spots are filling fast. Head to visittulsa.com/parade for details, or register drivers directly through the official link. Whether you’re behind the wheel or cheering from the curb, the Route 66 Capital Cruise promises chrome, horsepower, and pure Mother Road magic.

Get ready to cruise into history—because on May 30, 2026, Tulsa aims to make the biggest statement yet on the 100-year-old highway that still captivates the world.

EVENT DETAILS

Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise

📍11th & Yale to 10th & Elgin

May 30, 2026 | Cars roll out at 8 AM

World-record classic car parade, food trucks, live music, vendors, and festivities.

Capital Cruise Expo

📍Expo Square

May 28, 2026 | 2-8 PM

May 29, 2026 | 10 AM-8 PM

Driver & volunteer pick up, vendors, and activations. Open to the community.

Capital Cruise Tailgate

📍Expo Square

May 29, 2026 | 4-8 PM

Tire kick, food, live music, Tulsa Kids Market, activations, and vendors. Open to the community.