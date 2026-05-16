It was never supposed to be legendary. Route 66 was designed to haul farm goods, link small towns to bigger markets, and serve commerce, not dreams. Its famous number was picked for memorability by a businessman with skin in the game. Much of Arizona’s stretch remained unpaved dirt when desperate families first trusted it with their lives in the 1930s. Yet a century later, travelers fly in from Germany, Japan, and Australia simply to drive it, chasing something the interstate system could never replicate.

This is the real story of Arizona Route 66—not the bumper-sticker version, but the one of politics, hardship, reinvention, and stubborn human attachment.

A Number Chosen for Marketing

In 1926, the U.S. government was knitting together a national highway system. Numbering debates were fierce: which roads would be designated, which towns connected, and who would benefit? Cyrus Avery, Oklahoma’s highway commissioner and a businessman with land interests along the proposed route, pushed aggressively. He secured the number 66—double sixes, easy to say, easy to remember, far stickier than something like U.S. 60.

The road’s path wasn’t chosen for scenery but for practicality and politics. In Arizona, full paving didn’t arrive until 1938—twelve years after official designation. Early travelers navigated gravel, hope, and whatever maintenance counties could muster.

Route 66 earned its mythic status not by design, but through crisis. When the Dust Bowl devastated the Plains in the 1930s, hundreds of thousands headed west on this route. John Steinbeck witnessed the exodus and christened it “the mother road, the road of flight” in The Grapes of Wrath. The label endured.

A Road That Wasn’t the Same for Everyone

The romantic image of families piling into overloaded cars often glosses over harsher realities. For Dust Bowl migrants from Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas, Arizona towns like Flagstaff, Williams, Winslow, and Kingman became stops for work, stretched dollars, and uncertain welcome. Some communities offered help; others turned them away.

For Black travelers, the road presented layered complications. Sundown towns dotted the route—places where it was dangerous to be seen after dark. The Green Book became essential, listing safe motels, diners, and gas stations. Travelers carried it like a modern GPS, because the road that appeared open on a map wasn’t always open to all.

Native communities along Arizona’s stretch experienced a dual impact. Trading posts and curio shops brought economic opportunity, yet they often packaged Native life into tourist-friendly versions that weren’t always accurate or dignified. A full history of Route 66 must hold these complexities alongside the triumphs.

Neon, Songs, and the Postwar Dream

After World War II, America fell in love with the open road, and Route 66 became its poster child. Songwriter Bobby Troup and his wife Cynthia drove from Chicago to Los Angeles in 1946. As Troup jotted town names, Cynthia suggested a title: “Get Your Kicks on Route 66.” Nat King Cole’s recording turned it into a hit that didn’t just describe the highway—it helped invent its identity.

The 1960 television series Route 66, featuring two young men in a Corvette exploring America, amplified the myth. Neon signs glowed brighter. Motor courts filled. Diners stayed open late. Arizona’s stretch—with icons like the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook (its concrete teepees lighting up the desert night), the Painted Desert, Petrified Forest, Meteor Crater, and proximity to the Grand Canyon—became one of the most photographed sections of highway in the country. People no longer just passed through; they came to experience it.

The Bypass and the Silence

Then progress arrived in the form of Interstate 40. On September 22, 1978, the stretch between Kingman and Ash Fork opened. In Seligman, traffic that once numbered 9,000 cars a day vanished almost overnight at 2:30 p.m. Businesses closed. People left. The quiet that followed wasn’t peaceful—it signaled the end of an era.

Williams fought the bypass in court but lost in 1984. On October 13 of that year, the last Arizona segment was bypassed. Bobby Troup himself attended the ceremony in Williams and added the town to his song’s lyrics on the spot—a moment both gracious and heartbreaking. Route 66 was officially decertified on June 27, 1985. Signs came down. Maps were redrawn. The government issued paperwork. The road that was never meant to be famous was quietly retired.

One Barber Who Said No

In Seligman, barber Angel Delgadillo watched his town empty. Instead of accepting the silence, he acted. He gathered business owners, wrote letters, and made calls. On February 18, 1987, they formed the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. Nine months later, Arizona designated the stretch from Seligman to Kingman as the first official Historic Route 66 corridor in the nation.

The revival began in a barber shop. Delgadillo’s shop remains open today; the chair still there. International visitors make pilgrimages to sit in it. What started as a desperate effort to save a town sparked a broader preservation movement.

A Global Icon at 100

Arizona holds the longest continuous drivable stretch of Route 66 in the country—158 miles from Ash Fork to the California line. As the centennial arrives in 2026, the road is not merely surviving but, in places, thriving. The Hotel Beale neon sign in Kingman is being relit after decades of darkness. Seligman is unveiling a centennial monument. Classic car runs draw hundreds through bypassed towns. Efforts to designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail continue in Congress.

The international draw surprises many Americans. Germany has Route 66 travel clubs. Japan has published guidebooks for decades. Enthusiasts come from Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, and beyond. The interstate moves traffic faster, but it cannot deliver what Route 66 offers: a tangible connection to history, quirkiness, and stories told at two-lane speed.

Why It Endures

Cyrus Avery chose a number for marketing and a route that served his interests. Bobby Troup wrote a song because his wife had a good title idea. Angel Delgadillo rallied neighbors because he refused to let his town die quietly. None set out to create a global icon.

That may be precisely why it has lasted. Generation after generation, people along the road—business owners, travelers, preservationists—have decided it still matters. The towns matter. The diners, neon, two-lane blacktop, and communities built around them matter.

A hundred years on, they were right.

As the Arizona Route 66 podcast narrator put it, this isn’t just the story of a highway. It’s the story of a road that was never supposed to be famous, yet became the most beloved in the world because people kept choosing to keep it alive.

If you haven’t driven Arizona’s stretch, the centennial year offers the perfect reason. If you have, there’s always reason to come back. The road is waiting—still stubborn, still meaningful, and now a full century old.

Arizona Route 66: The Podcast is the travel companion for the Mother Road’s greatest stretch. Chris and Mary Tuttle share the adventures, stories, hidden gems, history, food, and music along Arizona’s legendary 385 miles of Route 66, with occasional side trips just off the highway and across the borders into California and New Mexico.



Arizona holds the longest continuous stretch of Route 66 in the nation. There are still stories here worth telling, and still people worth meeting along the way.



Winner of the Route 66 Lifestyle Best of the Best for Digital Media two years running.



Chris and Mary are back on the road in April 2026, right in time for Route 66’s centennial year. New episodes, new conversations, and new miles ahead.



Available wherever you find podcasts and on YouTube.

Links

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