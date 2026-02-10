In the early 1990s, a young filmmaker fresh out of college found himself behind the wheel of a car he needed to retrieve from the other side of the country. What started as a practical cross-country drive quickly transformed into something far more profound. John Paget strapped a camera to the hood of a 1969 Cotillion White Cadillac Coupe de Ville, hit the asphalt of Historic Route 66, and never quite left. That impulsive road trip birthed his first documentary, Route 66: An American Odyssey—a film that became a touchstone for historians, enthusiasts, and anyone who’s ever felt the pull of the open highway.

Now, three decades later, Paget is returning to the Mother Road with fresh eyes and a bold new vision. His latest project, Route 66: The Main Street of America, is a feature-length documentary officially designated by the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission to mark the highway’s 100th anniversary in 2026. Slated for release this fall, the film promises to capture not just the nostalgia of neon signs, wigwam motels, and endless desert stretches, but the living, breathing resilience of the communities that line its 2,400 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica.

Paget describes the journey as “coming full circle.” His earlier works chronicled the road’s mythic allure, often through the lens of adventure and faded glory. This time, with 30 years of perspective, he’s diving deeper into what keeps Route 66 alive today: the people choosing creative, adventurous lives on the road less traveled.

“What you find on Route 66 is a lot of inspiring stories of people living creative, adventuresome lives by choosing the road less traveled,” Paget says. “And that’s what’s keeping the road alive.”

The film spotlights vivid examples from New Mexico alone. In Tucumcari, a couple buys an old hotel sight-unseen on Zillow and pours their hearts into restoring it. The Blue Hole—a startlingly clear, deep sinkhole in the desert—offers an unexpected underwater escape, turning a dusty detour into a geological wonder worth filming. Lowriders in northern New Mexico evolve from cultural underdogs to celebrated symbols of heritage. In Albuquerque, amid challenges like fires, crime, and demolitions, imaginative repurposing breathes new life into classic automobilia architecture: think Hotel Zazz, X-Novo Brewery, and 505 Central Food Hall.

Further east in Gallup, traditional parades during the Intertribal Ceremonial bring heritage directly onto the pavement, with participants in regalia marching down the historic route.

These aren’t just postcard moments. Paget’s lens focuses on resilience—towns that refuse to fade, people who turn obstacles into opportunities. The project began as a single feature but expanded as the stories multiplied; he spent months on the road, capturing short, intimate portraits of each community.

The result is more than a travelogue. It’s a hopeful meditation on what makes communities endure. “The stories and people you’ll meet in the film will hopefully inspire people to go out in search of that kind of human connection and those stories for themselves,” Paget explains.

To bring the film to life in the centennial year, Paget and his team are launching The Main Street of America Roadshow—a rolling premiere touring historic theaters across all eight Route 66 states, starting in September 2026 from Chicago westward. Screenings will include filmmaker Q&As, community events, and a sense of shared celebration. Stops are planned in places like Tulsa (with a state premiere at Circle Cinema) and beyond, turning the release into a nationwide pilgrimage.

Paget’s passion is infectious. His earlier films, including Route 66: Return to the Road with Martin Milner (featuring the Route 66 TV series star), earned praise as definitive portraits of the highway. Fans and historians alike call An American Odyssey the best ever made on the subject. Now, with the centennial upon us, Paget is poised to deliver the definitive chapter for the next generation.

As America prepares to toast 100 years of Route 66, Paget’s film reminds us why the road still matters: it’s not just concrete and curves—it’s a ribbon of stories, connecting past to present, dreamers to doers. In a world of interstates and instant gratification, Route 66 endures as proof that the journey—and the people along it—still hold the power to inspire.

For more on the film and tour dates, visit mainstreetofamerica.com or 66roadshow.com. And if you’re near Sacramento, catch Paget in person on February 24, 2026, at the California Automobile Museum for a special preview event with PBS KVIE.

The open road awaits. Get your kicks—and maybe rediscover a few of your own.