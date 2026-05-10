A great journey has begun—one about America, the open road, freedom, history, and adventure. In 2026, the centennial year of Route 66 and the U.S. numbered highway system, travelers are once again drawn to the Mother Road. For one father-and-son duo, the trip began not in the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, but at one of its most legendary and otherworldly stops: Elmer Long’s Bottle Tree Ranch on the outskirts of Barstow, California.

The Bottle Tree Ranch is a forest of glittering, clinking sculptures fashioned from thousands of bottles, scrap metal, insulators, tools, and roadside castoffs. Every tree, every welded assemblage, every quirky installation was the work of one man—Elmer Long Jr.—who turned a love of junk collecting into a 21st-century roadside masterpiece. Though it looks like something from the golden age of American eccentric attractions, most of it was created after the year 2000.

“I had many long conversations with him,” Justin Scarred recalls. “He would sit out here and actually work on some of the pieces of art… He would go to dumps and scrap yards and garage sales… Any normal person would just see a wagon full of scrap. Elmer could see how that metal junk could become pieces of artwork.”

Elmer passed away in 2019. For a time, the future of his creation hung in the balance. His son, Elliot, has kept the gates open and the site free to the public, honoring his father’s legacy while grappling with the immense practical burden.

High desert winds shatter bottles. Weeds overtake the grounds. Maintenance is constant and expensive, sustained largely by occasional donations and the dedication of a caretaker living on the property. As Justin notes, inheriting such a place can be both a blessing and a curse—prolonging grief while demanding perpetual stewardship.

Yet the ranch endures, a testament to visionary folk art and the fragile magic of roadside America. Visitors are encouraged to leave donations in the well at the back of the property.

“We really can’t take places like this for granted,” Justin emphasizes. “Time to see something is when it’s there.”

Barstow: Layers of History

From the Bottle Tree Ranch, the road leads quickly into Barstow—immortalized in the song Get Your Kicks on Route 66—a town layered with mining, railroad, and highway history. Classic motels like the Route 66 Motel still fly the flag with vintage cars parked out front, hand-painted murals, and preserved auto court garages. The town has seen better days, but its charm persists for those willing to look.

A highlight is the grand Casa del Desierto, the historic Harvey House railroad hotel and station. Once part of Fred Harvey’s empire that civilized Western rail travel with fine dining and the famous Harvey Girls in spotless uniforms, the building now serves as an event center, Amtrak stop, and home to a railroad museum. In a welcome development for the centennial, the Mother Road Museum—housed in the same space—has reopened after a period of closure, filled once again with artifacts of the highway’s past.

Nearby, a remnant of the old narrow, rickety First Avenue Bridge that once carried Route 66 traffic over the tracks now rests on display—a tangible piece of infrastructure history preserved after replacement by a modern concrete span.

Ludlow and the Vanishing Desert Towns

Pushing eastward as the sun dips low, the landscape opens into stark desert. Many original alignments of Route 66 in California remain closed due to washed-out bridges, forcing stretches on the interstate. But detours into ghost-town remnants reward the persistent.

Ludlow feels like a place time forgot. Little remains of its former downtown except crumbling walls of the old Murphy Brothers store, foundations, and scattered debris.

Abandoned gas stations, including a striking mid-century 76 station, and the photogenic ruins of the Ludlow Motel tell stories of busier times when the town supported mining and served thirsty motorists and trains.

The desert reclaims quickly here; buildings lean, roofs disappear, and silence dominates.

“We’re losing them in all eight of the Route 66 states,” Justin observes, noting California’s comparatively modest preservation efforts compared to other states along the route.

Amboy at Night: Neon Salvation

The day’s climax arrives after dark in Amboy, home to one of Route 66’s most iconic sights: the towering neon sign of Roy’s Motel and Cafe.

“It literally does not get more iconic than that,” Justin declares.

For years the sign stood dark and beautiful only by day. In 2019 it was relit, and seeing it glowing against a star-filled desert sky—bats darting through the beams—delivers pure mid-century magic.

The entire complex, saved and partially revived by the late Albert Okura, stands as a beacon of hope for bypassed desert towns. Cabins, the sweeping motel office, and the cafe evoke the era when neon promised food, gas, and a clean bed after endless empty miles. Even a lost group of Italian tourists in a minivan found momentary salvation there, rolling down their windows to ask for directions.

The Enduring Pull of the Mother Road

This opening leg of a new centennial journey is less about ticking off every mile and more about appreciating what remains—and what could so easily vanish. Roadside attractions born of singular vision, faded motels, ghost towns, and glowing neon signs are all fragile. They survive through individual passion, donations, caretakers, and the steady trickle of pilgrims who still “get their kicks” on Route 66.

As the father and son push deeper into the night toward Arizona, the open road ahead promises more familiar faces, new friends, updated attractions, and timeless history. In 2026, Route 66 isn’t just a highway—it’s a living centennial celebration of American wanderlust.

Long may the Bottle Trees shimmer. Long may the neon burn in Amboy. And long may the Mother Road continue to call dreamers onto the blacktop, chasing sunsets and stories across the American desert.

The adventure has only just begun.

Welcome to Randomland, hosted by Justin Scarred. From Roadside history and Attractions to theme park history and updates, our adventures and episodes are extremely varied and can sometimes feel, well, Random. But life is a symphony - it isn’t meant to be one note! Randomland is dedicated to a positive and interested approach to the world, blurring the line between entertainment, education, and exploration. This channel is all viewer funded, without sponsorships, and we appreciate everyone who watches and interacts in a positive way. Thanks for stopping by ❤️



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