On Route 66, a Sweet Roll Shop Is Rolling Its Own Rules

Paula doesn’t just bake cinnamon rolls. She has one cinnamon roll. The other 130 flavors on the menu — strawberry cheesecake, chocolate raspberry, double lemon, Oreo, root beer float, pulled pork, sweet chili, meatball — those are sweet rolls and savory rolls, and the distinction matters to her.

“People ask me that all the time,” she says, laughing. “They’re like, you have how many flavors of cinnamon roll? I have one cinnamon roll. I have 130 different other flavors of sweet and savory rolls.”

That one cinnamon roll — cream cheese frosted, the classic — is where every new customer starts. Almost without exception. First-timers walk up to her stand at the farmers market or step into her shop at 10 South Main in Webb City, and they order the classic. She’s fine with that. It’s the entry point, and she knows what comes next.

“The next time they come in — and they always come in again — they’re a little more adventurous.”

Paula’s business is called Cinnaroller, a name she landed on when she originally planned to launch out of a food truck. The roll in “roller” was a natural fit for cinnamon rolls, and rolling has a certain symmetry.

The food truck plan changed; the name stayed. She ended up starting at the farmers market instead, which turned out to be exactly the right education.

It was there that she discovered the real appetite wasn’t just for cinnamon. Customers wanted more variety, different flavors, something beyond the classic. So she asked her son — the same son who, at 17, had walked up to her and said, Mom, if I open a business, will you bake for me? — what flavor he’d start with.

“He said, I really like strawberries. I was like, I think I can do that.”

The technical challenge was real. Pie filling makes dough soggy and throws off the cook. Paula developed her own method, one that keeps the dough what she calls “fluff and delicious” no matter what goes inside. Strawberry worked.

Then she asked herself what she wanted, landed on chocolate and raspberries, and made it happen. That became the gateway to the full chocolate roll line — and from there, 30 years of baking instinct took over.

Paula has been baking since she was nine years old, and using this particular roll recipe since she was twenty. Her first loaf of bread, at sixteen, came out of the oven like a brick and hit the floor. Her mom walked through the kitchen and told her to try it again. She did.

The savory side of the menu draws the most initial skepticism — and the most converts. The garlic butter roll, the jalapeño roll, the barbecue chicken roll, the meatball roll, the sweet chili roll. That last one tends to be the bridge for the undecided.

“Chili and cinnamon roll has been popular in elementary schools forever,” Paula notes. “But putting chili on top of a cinnamon roll — not next to, in a bowl — people are still shocked.”

She describes her customer progression as three tiers: the classic first, a sweet roll flavor second, a savory roll third. She doesn’t push anyone up the ladder. She just waits, and she offers samples. Of the people who’ve tried the samples, the rejection rate so far is zero.

“I had a couple people that were too afraid to try it.”

The ones who tried it? All of them liked it.

Paula talks about baking the way other people talk about chemistry — because, she says, that’s what it is.

“Baking is more like chemistry than it is anything else. You still need creativity. You still need to have some discipline. But you get to work within the parameters. The freedom you get within the parameters is a totally different freedom.”

Cooking, as said in the discussion, is like jazz. Baking is more of a composition. You can improvise inside the structure, but the structure has to hold. Cotton candy proved the point: she tried it, liked the idea, and discovered that cotton candy melts directly into the frosting. Not a roll she wants to serve every day. Lesson learned, filed away.

Art communities have started approaching her, she mentions, almost as an aside. They see the rolls as visual art. She doesn’t argue.

“I love creating. We’re all inherently creatures of creating.”

The New Sweet and Dirty Creations

The drink menu exists because of her son.

He grew up watching her develop flavors and decided he wanted to do the same thing — but with soda. His approach: take Torani syrups, mix them by color intuition, taste the result, and if he likes it, it goes on the menu. If not, it doesn’t. He applied the same logic to energy drinks, creating what Paula believes is a first-of-its-kind category: dirty energy sodas, custom-mixed on order.

“I’ve been traveling the entire Route 66 and I’ve seen a lot of dirty sodas,” I told Paula. “This is the first dirty energy soda place I’ve seen.”

Whether the format originated here or not, it fits. A mother and son building a business together, each inventing their own wing of the menu, operating on the same principle: try things, trust your palate, and don’t put anything out you don’t believe in.

The good news for this type of business model - The Mother Road always found a marketplace for passion and love.

Cinnaroller is located at 10 South Main in Webb City, Missouri — one block down from Route 66 Theater. Digital Maps currently routes visitors to the wrong address, so use the landmarks.

Orders are also available through DoorDash and Uber Eats. The full menu and more information can be found at fluffanddelicious.com.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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