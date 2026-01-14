The Old Route 66 Association of Texas announced today the 5th Annual Texas Route 66 Motor Tour will take place in October.

The event kicks off Thursday, Oct. 1 with a free community Pre-Party Under the Neon at the iconic Tower Station in Shamrock.

The celebration will feature live music by The Road Crew from Nashville.

Motor Tour registration packets will be available at the party. There will also be local food trucks, a silent auction and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Motor Rout continues on Friday and Saturday, October 2 and 3, guiding registered participants across the Texas stretch of Historic Route 66.

The tour will go from Texola to Amarillo on Friday and from Amarillo to Glenrio on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase yours.

The Old Route 66 Association of Texas announced today the 5th Annual Texas Route 66 Motor Tour will take place in October. (Source: Route 66 Association of Texas)(Route 66 Association of Texas)

The ticket includes an event swag bag, two lunches, one banquet dinner, museum admissions, entertainment and special experiences along Route 66.

“The Texas Route 66 Motor Tour has become a signature event for our association,” said Gary Daggett, President of the Old Route 66 Association of Texas. “Celebrating our fifth tour during the Route 66 Centennial makes this year especially meaningful. It’s about honoring history, supporting communities, and experiencing Route 66 the way it was meant to be enjoyed - together.”