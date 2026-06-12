At noon, the temperature here in this Route 66-embracing town of Chandler – in the heart of Lincoln County – was already in the low 80’s.

But, it being early June in Oklahoma, that came as no surprise, as my daughter and I finished our cool drinks, picked up at the nearby Sonic Drive-In, and entered the Route 66 Interpretive Museum, just a little west of the drive-in … here on Route 66, of course.

For those who know me, it would likely come as a surprise to learn that even though I have lived in Oklahoma City for 20 years and have a farm here in Lincoln County, I had never checked out this terrific museum.

But, it is true. Now that I have been, I could kick myself for waiting so long and to learn things about the museum – and Route 66 – that I did not know before.

But on this warm June afternoon, the wait was over.

A little background: the building is remarkable in that it served as a 45th Infantry Oklahoma National Guard armory between 1937 and 1972. In that time, military folks came and went in the WPA-built building, that was made from sandstone quarried nearby.

ONCE INSIDE …

The entryway into the museum was welcoming and the price of admission was quite reasonable; $7.50 for an adult and $6 for a child.

Dee Douglas is a retired schoolteacher and a longtime volunteer at the museum and she kindly gave my daughter and I a tour.

The relaxed tour started out with Douglas telling us about the history of the building and its original purpose as a National Guard Armory for the 45th Infantry’s artillery unit.

Pointing to black-and-white photographs on the wall, Douglas explained that in the 1930’s, the labor needed to get the sandstone from the quarry to the armory site was done via horse-drawn wagons and rudimentary trucks and automobiles.

“Once they got these rocks up here they piled them up in a big pile,” Douglas said, adding that each worker had a job in cutting the sandstone into certain shapes that would ultimately be used to build the armory that had rooms devoted to different aspects of the Guard, from offices, to showers, to storage areas to a large room where guardsmen would do their drills and practice in the interior gun range. It is now the 7,000-square foot Ben T. Walkingstick Veterans Hall, which can be rented out for events.

But before that rise from the proverbial ashes many years later, the armory had been shuttered in 1972, falling into disrepair and becoming an eyesore, just as old Route 66 was being mostly ignored as travelers used nearby Interstate 44 – a.k.a. the Turner Turnpike.

And while the town of Chandler nearly demolished the old armory, a group of historians, archivists, preservationists and other interested parties worked to save the building which would eventually be repurposed as the Chandler Route 66 Interpretive Center.

NEW LIFE

As we walked out of the Veterans Hall and to the audio-visuel room, designed by the same person who designed the Oklahoma City Memorial Museum, complete with six video stations and theater, highlighting state-of-the-art technology, while embracing the past with glitter-speckled, vintage-style motel beds that you can lay upon while relaxing and watching the videos. Others include seats you sit in that are seats from an actual Model A or a Willys Jeep or a Ford Mustang, exciting the car nuts who prowl Route 66 each day.

Douglas led my daughter and I to seats to watch a documentary video made by Route 66 enthusiast Dick Besser, originally from western New York, who took Route 66 to Arizona to attend college back in 1958. It is a fascinating video, in part that he admits that at the time he took the “Mother Road,” he didn’t realize just how special Route 66 was and would become in the American mind.

Afterward, my daughter and I wandered through the AV room, checking out the cool 66-related artwork and imagery and eventually making our way to the gift shop where there was no lack of Route 66-themed merchandise for sale. Two items I picked up included Michael McCarty and Connie Corcoran Wilson’s Ghostly Tales of Route 66 book series.

Route 66 Chandler OK

Upon leaving, I was quite pleased to have finally visited the Chandler Route 66 Interpretive Center. It has a lot of great information about the iconic roadway and all that it has to offer up to this very day.

For more information about the Chandler Route 66 Interpretive Center go to www.route66interpretivecenter.com. It is located at 400 E. Highway 66. The phone number is 405-258-1300.

Andrew Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of "Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll." Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone's throw away from Route 66.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com