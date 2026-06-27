When traveling along Interstate 44, through Oklahoma City’s northeast side – paralleling the old Route 66 pathway – motorists will be hard pressed to miss the brand new, 35-foot-tall, red cowboy boot sitting just below the National Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Museum.

The sign, called “Kicks 66,” which lights up with neon at night, was created by local artist Cameron Eagle, as part of this year’s centennial celebration of Route 66. A press release from the City of Oklahoma City noted that Eagle, with inkranchinc.com, is submitting the sculpture to the Guinness Book of World Records, noting its significance as the world’s tallest boot.

At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt noted Oklahoma City’s mention in Bobby Troup’s famous 1940’s hit song “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66,” a song covered by everyone from The Rolling Stones to Depeche Mode – and many more.

“Oklahoma City is proud to be the home of over 50 miles of Route 66, and we’re also proud of our place in the iconic song,” said Holt. “We thought it was time for this pride to be on display, and this, ‘Kicks 66,’ was born. We believe this unique piece will take its place among other must-see Route 66 landmarks, and it has found its perfect home at The Cowboy.”

After all, Oklahoma City has 51.5 miles of Route 66 within the city limits. And Oklahoma has more than 400 miles of the famed highway; more lane miles than any other state.

As Museum President and CEO Pat Fitzgerald told Thursday’s dignitaries at the ribbon cutting, “What better place could there possibly be for a giant red cowboy boot than right next to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum? That’s especially true since this project celebrates one of the great stories of the American West — Route 66,” Fitzgerald said.

“That’s why Kicks 66 feels so at home here,” he said. “As we look ahead to the next 100 years Route 66, we know this landmark will help welcome a new generation of travelers and inspire them to explore everything our city has to offer.”

BOOT SCOOTIN’ DOWN 66

Jami Poor of Oklahoma City and her friend Kathy Mason, a photographer from Iowa, were visiting the “Kicks 66” sign on Friday.

“We have the day off today and wanted to go ‘Route 66’in,’” Poor said. “So, we wanted to start off here at the boot.

“We lucked out,” Poor said, adding that the coinciding event involving the traveling Freedom Bell, up at the museum, was an added bonus during their visit today.

Poor’s friend, Mason, said she thought the “Kicks 66” sculpture and sign “is fantastic”

“It definitely symbolizes Oklahoma. The boot. The skies. We’re a pretty environment,” Mason said. “And we definitely see all the seasons, sometimes in the same day.” This knowing comment elicited a chuckle.

Poor and Mason also noted that the boot had an accompanying prickly-pear cactus and not the saguaro cactus, which is only found in the Sonoran desert of Arizona and northern Mexico.

Another visitor to the Kicks 66 boot sculpture this Friday was Claremore, Oklahoma resident Wayne Bass, who was in town with his family for an eye appointment. Bass spoke excitedly about the boot and all of the other Route 66 improvements being made up and down the Mother Road in celebration of its centennial.

“We’ve driven by it before but this was the first time it was open and we are really excited to see it,” Bass said. “And we love the way all of the monuments along (Route 66) are being fixed up.”

For those interested in taking in the Kicks 66 sculpture up close, go to the east parking lot of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum at 1700 NE 63rd Street. It is open to the public year round between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

And, as an added bonus, starting on July 1, 2026, visitors to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum or any library within Oklahoma County’s Metropolitan Library System, can write a message on a postcard, meant for future OKC residents. These postcards will then be placed in a time capsule near the Kicks 66 boot and opened in 2126, on the 200th anniversary of Route 66.

FUN FACTS ABOUT KICKS 66

If a person could wear the big red boot, their shoe size would be 1,215.

The boot is painted rosso corsa (Italian for “racing red”) to commemorate the famed 1966 showdown between Ford and Ferrari.

Eagle photographed prickly pear across Oklahoma City to match the cactus-green hues used on the sculpture.

The sculpture, made from aluminum, stands 35 feet tall and weighs approximately 7.5 tons.

It has more than 1.2 miles of white LED lights inside the boot and prickly pear cactus.

Learn about Route 66 in Oklahoma City at okc.gov/route66.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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