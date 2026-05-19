Travelers continuing west from Oklahoma City on historic Route 66 soon discover a region where the plains begin to open wide, revealing layers of religious heritage, immigrant ambition, railroad ambition, and resilient small-town life.

This segment, though modest in distance, packs in a surprising variety of communities and landmarks that define the Mother Road’s character in western Oklahoma.

Bethany and Yukon: Faith, Growth, and Cultural Roots

The route first reaches Bethany, founded in 1909 as a haven for members of the Church of the Nazarene seeking a community aligned with their values. Named after the biblical Bethany, the town established Oklahoma Holiness College—now Southern Nazarene University—and quickly earned a reputation for strict blue laws that prohibited alcohol, tobacco, gambling, dancing, movies, and Sunday work.

A devastating 1930 tornado killed 23 people and leveled hundreds of buildings, but World War II-era defense industries spurred recovery, transforming Bethany into a thriving bedroom community for Oklahoma City. Its population peaked in 1970 before stabilizing above 20,000.

Nearby Yukon, founded in 1891 by Texas cattleman and railroad builder Al Spencer, carries a different flavor. Spencer laid tracks through the site in exchange for land acquired during the 1889 Land Run and named the town after Canada’s Yukon Territory amid its famous gold rush. Starting in the late 19th century, immigrants from Bohemia (later parts of Czechoslovakia and Moravia) arrived, earning Yukon the title “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”

The Yukon Mill and Grain Company, established in 1893, shipped flour and feed across the South and overseas, a legacy honored by the local high school’s “Millers” nickname. Country star Garth Brooks and grocer Joe Albertson (founder of Albertsons) both grew up here. Like many Route 66 towns, Yukon experienced explosive growth from the 1960s onward, reaching its peak population of around 23,000.

Banner and El Reno: Quiet Stops and Dramatic History

A short detour north of the main road leads to the tiny community of Banner. Once home to a post office (1911–1954) and supported by the railroad, Banner faded as passenger service declined and larger hubs consolidated. Today it remains a quiet agricultural spot marked by a striking co-op elevator—easily overlooked but emblematic of the small settlements that once dotted the plains.

El Reno stands as the major hub in this stretch. Established after the 1889 Land Run near Fort Reno (named for Civil War General Jesse Reno), the town navigated competing settlements (El Reno, Reno City, and the fort itself) before the railroad’s placement south of the Canadian River cemented its location. During World War II, Fort Reno housed German and Italian prisoners of war. The town has also hosted Hollywood productions, including Rain Man, Stillwater, and scenes inspired by the region in Twisters.

El Reno’s recent history includes devastating tornadoes: a 2011 storm killed nine, while the record-breaking 2013 tornado—2.6 miles wide with winds approaching 300 mph—claimed eight lives. A memorial near town honors the victims and highlights local storm research efforts like TWISTEX. Despite challenges, El Reno’s downtown retains handsome historic buildings, and its population has stabilized near 17,000.

The Original Alignment: Calumet, Karns, and Geary

West of El Reno, the original Route 66 alignment swings north through quieter countryside. Calumet, incorporated in 1942 primarily to develop a town water system, grew from an unincorporated settlement rooted in the 1889–1892 land openings of former Cheyenne-Arapaho territory. Its modest population reflects the trade-offs of being bypassed by the interstate.

Even more obscure is Karns (often marked simply as “KS” on maps), never a full town but once featuring a railroad station and general store. Farther along lies Geary (locally pronounced and once spelled with influences from French-Cheyenne scout Edmund Gurrier). Settled after the 1892 land run, Geary thrived briefly with the railroad but declined after the main route shifted south. Its population peaked in 1930 and has since trended downward, now hovering under 1,000.

Engineering Marvel: The Bridgeport Bridge

One of the route’s most impressive sights reconnects travelers near Hinton Junction: the Bridgeport Bridge (William H. Murray Bridge). This 3,944-foot-long structure, the longest pony truss bridge in the United States, was a major Oklahoma Highway Commission project when built. Its 1933 yellow Camelback Pony Trusses were preserved during a $35 million rehabilitation completed in 2024 that widened the deck for modern use. The bridge prompted a realignment of Route 66, shifting it south and altering the fortunes of northern communities. Driving its length remains a highlight for modern roadies.

Bridgeport itself, incorporated in 1902 and named for an early toll bridge, once sat on the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad. Disputes over railroad infrastructure led some residents to relocate, contributing to its decline to under 100 people today. A small RV park and remnants of earlier vitality still greet passersby.

Hydro and Weatherford: Classic Stops and Space City

Hydro owes its name to abundant well water. Originally called Catau when settled in 1901 near the railroad after reservation lands opened, the post office adopted “Hydro” in honor of its water resources. WPA projects during the Great Depression improved streets and built the school and community center.

An oil boom in the 1980s provided another lift. The town is best known to Route 66 travelers for Lucille’s, the restored Provine Station where Lucille Hamons served travelers with hospitality for 59 years. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the site includes remnants of a tourist court whose sign now resides in the Smithsonian.

The journey ends fittingly in Weatherford, settled in 1892 and named for postmaster Lorinda Weatherford. By 1900 the town already had 1,000 residents. It is the hometown of astronaut Thomas P. Stafford, veteran of Gemini and Apollo missions, and home to a notable air and space museum at the local airport.

Now exceeding 12,000 residents, Weatherford thrives as “Space City,” with a lively downtown that sometimes echoes with music. Its growth reflects the broader resilience of this stretch of Oklahoma.

From the faith-driven founding of Bethany to Czech heritage in Yukon, tornado-scarred El Reno, the engineering triumph of the Bridgeport Bridge, and nostalgic stops like Lucille’s, this western Oklahoma segment showcases Route 66’s blend of history, adaptation, and enduring roadside charm.

As the plains widen and skies shift—sometimes dramatically—the road continues to reward those who take the time to explore its stories.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.