Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz is slated to anchor the Route 66 at the State Capitol Roundtable, the opening panel of the Route 66 Roundtable and Social Networking Event on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Reagan Smith on Route 66 in Oklahoma City.

Gatz is expected to speak to Oklahoma’s role in Route 66. He is also expected to address how H.R. 5470, the Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act, could affect taxpayers and property owners. The panel runs 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. and will examine the highway’s place in state government, tourism, economic development and preservation.

A three-decade transportation career

Gatz has spent more than 30 years in Oklahoma transportation. He started at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) in 1990 as a drafting technician. He joined the agency’s Executive Team in 2006 as Director of Administration, later taking on additional duties as Director of Capital Programs. He also served as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Governor Kevin Stitt appointed him Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director in 2019. He was reappointed ODOT Executive Director in 2024 and Secretary of Transportation in February 2026. He holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from Oklahoma State University and is a registered professional landscape architect.

His documented Route 66 connection is that he serves on both the United States and Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commissions, alongside other professional and civic organizations.

Two more voices at the table

Scott Mitchell, political analyst for News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa, joins the panel. He is a 1980 graduate of the University of Oklahoma School of Journalism.

Rep. Jim Shaw represents Oklahoma House District 32, a mostly rural stretch of central Oklahoma covering all of Lincoln County, plus Perkins in Payne County and Meridian in Logan County. A native of Oklahoma City and a Putnam City High School graduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Oklahoma State University in 2006. He now lives in Chandler with his family.

Before politics, Shaw was an entrepreneur in the oil and gas industry, including time as president, chief operating officer and co-owner of a software and services company serving the sector. In 2024 he unseated longtime incumbent Kevin Wallace, then chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, in a Republican primary runoff. He is vice chair of the House State Powers Committee and sits on the Government Modernization and Technology and Government Oversight committees. His legislative focus includes local decision-making, taxpayer protections, and accountability in infrastructure and community development.

Brad Boles is a Oklahoma House of Representatives from the 51st district since 2018. Boles is a member of the Cherokee Nation and chair of the House Energy Committee. He is a candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner in the 2026 Oklahoma elections.

The rest of the afternoon

At 3:00 p.m., the Route 66 Energy Roundtable takes up the relationship between the highway, energy, transportation and infrastructure, including how gas and service stations shaped the culture along the route. Panelists are Matt Kruse of OFS Services, who hosts the YouTube channel “Cruising Along,” Rep. Brad Boles, chair of the House Energy Committee, and Rep. Nick Archer, a former two-term mayor of Elk City.

Informal networking runs from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. At 4:45 p.m., energy advisor, author and filmmaker Mark A. Stansberry, an Emmy nominee, presents as a standalone speaker. He will screen a seven-minute mini documentary on Route 66 “Route 66: The Road of Royalty”, explain the larger documentary series behind it, and take audience questions.

The Voices of Route 66 Roundtable follows from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. It features YouTuber Ken Lee, who will discuss his book The White Whale: A Route 66 Memoir, Kansas Historical Route 66 Association president Phil Vogel, and Mindy Ragan Wood of Yukon Progress. The event concludes at 7:00 p.m.

Mark Stansberry will show his 7-minute Route 66 documentary

Details

The event is free to Route 66 businesses, community members and enthusiasts. Preregistration is required for food and beverage counts, via Eventbrite.

For sponsorship or attendance questions, contact Christine Burk at cburk(at)reagansmith(dot)com