While Adrian, Texas is recognized as being the halfway point on the 2,448 miles of historic Route 66 – 1,139 miles east to Chicago and 1,139 miles west to Los Angeles – it is here, in Wellston, Oklahoma, that this Route 66 community is known as the halfway point within the Sooner State stretch of the Mother Road.

And to highlight that fact, a giant push-pin sculpture was installed here in April 2026, to bring art and history together, while adding another bit of colorful Americana to the roadside to coincide with Route 66’s centennial celebration.

Specifically, the stained-glass push-pin sculpture is located just off of Interstate 44’s exit 158, alongside the I-44/Turner Turnpike bridge – a bridge which has also been artfully enhanced as well.

On a recent weekday afternoon, this roving reporter noted multiple families – with license plates from New York and Kentucky, stopping to gape at the push-pin in all its glory, as if a giant had stuck the pin in the ground to note it had made a stop in the dead-center of Oklahoma’s stretch of Route 66.

Designed by Creative Machines artist Joseph O’Connell, and titled “You Are Here,” the 23-foot tall push-pin lights up at night, highlighting the colorful stained-glass which features images from Oklahoma’s aviation history to picturesque Turner Falls to a farmer’s windmill to a bison the state animal) to a map of Route 66 crossing America. And that’s for starters!

And while I visited the Wellston push-pin in the daytime, they say it is even more striking and colorful at night.

Cheri Butler and Rick Campbell – both Iowa natives – were on their way, along with other family members, to see the Stafford Air & Space Museum in Weatherford, Oklahoma, also along Route 66. But before that, they decided to check out the colorful push-pin.

“It’s really cool,” exclaimed Butler.

Added Campbell: “It’s pretty awesome.” He then jokingly added, “You can’t move it.”

As that group left, a VW Beetle with California plates pulled up. It was William Scott, of San Diego, traveling to Ohio with his daughter.

Walking out to take a closer look at the sculpture, Scott said they were enjoying their drive, taking in as much Route 66 spots as they could.

“After here we’re going to see the Blue Whale in Catoosa. And then to Galena, Kansas,” Scott said.

Both groups we spoke with were with family members. It was clear that the stop was worth it, as the smiles on their faces belied the fact that Route 66 still has that certain magic that urges travelers to take things a little slower and enjoy the sights.

As Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster told Oklahoma City TV station KOCO, the push-pin artwork is a reminder how the highway meant so much to the US economy and to the American – and international – public. Added McMaster, “It has moved our country forward over the last hundred years.”

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples noted that the push-pin is there to beautify a space that the best public art does.

“It creates connection, it invites people to pause.”

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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