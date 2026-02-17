Oklahoma’s statewide tribute to the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in now official for 2026. As the “Mother Road” officially turns 100—having been designated on November 11, 1926—Oklahoma stands at the heart of the festivities. With the longest drivable stretch of the historic highway in the United States (over 400 miles through 46 cities), the state is transforming 2026 into a year-long homage to nostalgia, preservation, and economic revival.

Oklahoma’s Central Role in the Centennial

Oklahoma boasts a special claim: more miles of original Route 66 than any other state, weaving through urban centers like Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as charming small towns that embody the road’s spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell has called it “the most iconic road in the world,” and the centennial aligns perfectly with America’s 250th anniversary, amplifying its national significance.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission, supported by the Oklahoma Historical Society, coordinates efforts focused on education, community events, and preservation to ensure the highway’s legacy endures for future generations.

A major investment underscores the commitment: state lawmakers allocated $6.6 million in revitalization grants for small businesses, museums, and historic sites along the route. Partners like the National Trust for Historic Preservation back storytelling initiatives and federal protections, including pushes to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission 2026 Meetings

Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6, 2026, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 1 p.m.

Spotlight on the “100 Greatest Miles” Corridor

Between Oklahoma City and Tulsa lies the branded “100 Greatest Miles”—a 11-community stretch that’s been gearing up for years. Towns like Sapulpa (Heart of Route 66 Museum), Stroud (Rock Café), Chandler (Route 66 Bowl), and Arcadia (the iconic Round Barn) showcase classic Americana: neon signs, vintage diners, quirky museums, and roadside attractions.

Pre-centennial events like “100 Miles of Christmas” and “100 Miles of Music” built excitement, and 2026 promises expanded programming to make this corridor a multi-day destination.

The Arcadia Round Barn, built in 1898 and meticulously restored after near-collapse, remains a beloved landmark symbolizing resilience and the road’s enduring appeal.

Oklahoma City’s Signature Celebration

On May 30, 2026, downtown Oklahoma City hosts the centerpiece: “Kickin’ It On Route 66: OKC Centennial Celebration” at Scissortail Park. Presented by Visit Oklahoma City, this full-day event blends retro fun with modern vibes. Expect farmers markets, roller skating, paddleboats on the park’s lagoon, a children’s market, interactive Route 66 travel hub exhibits, live concerts, and a spectacular drone show. It follows a classic car parade starting in the Tulsa area, cruising toward OKC for a grand convergence.

Oklahoma City, with 51 miles of Route 66 running through it and welcoming about 24 million visitors annually, positions this as a gateway to deeper exploration.

Amy Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, captured the vision: “Our goal is to make people want to come back.”

Broader Statewide Momentum

The year unfolds with diverse events across Oklahoma:

Neon relighting ceremonies (e.g., Bristow’s tallest freestanding sign on April 11).

Car shows, pin-up contests, and cultural festivals.

Mural fests, road trips, and exhibits at places like the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Tulsa’s Gathering Place and other hubs joining as celebration focal points.

From Sapulpa’s blowouts to statewide mural projects and car parades, the calendar (check resources like route66centennial.org and oklahomaroute66.com) offers something for every traveler—whether chasing neon glows, vintage vibes, or family-friendly adventures.

Communities and attractions along the corridor include:

Sapulpa — Heart of Route 66 Museum

Kellyville — Caboose Wine and Spirits

Bristow — Toy Museum

Depew — Dee’s Creations

Stroud — Rock Cafe

Davenport — Old Magnolia Garage

Chandler — Route 66 Bowl

Wellston — Butcher BBQ Stand

Luther — Orchard on 66

Arcadia — Round Barn

Edmond — History Museum

As 2026 unfolds, Route 66 isn’t just a road—it’s a living story of American optimism, migration, and reinvention. Oklahoma’s celebrations remind us why the Mother Road still calls to dreamers everywhere. Hit the highway, explore the archives of memory along the way, and help preserve this national treasure for the next century.

For the latest event updates, visit official sites like 100greatestmiles.com or travelok.com.