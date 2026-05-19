Oklahoma is honoring the 100th anniversary of Route 66 — the iconic “Mother Road” — by offering a special centennial license plate that lets drivers show their support while helping preserve its rich history.

The new plate was approved by the Oklahoma state legislature. For every plate sold, up to $20 will directly benefit the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, the statewide nonprofit dedicated to protecting and promoting the historic highway.

Route 66 officially turns 100 this year. Spanning more than 400 miles across Oklahoma, the route winds through small towns, historic districts, and classic roadside attractions that have come to define the American road trip experience.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association, founded in 1989, works to preserve these stretches, advocate for the route’s continued recognition, and educate the public about its cultural and historical significance.

“Our organization helps that feel like one long linear village,” said an association representative. By connecting the dots between communities along the highway, the group aims to keep the spirit of Route 66 alive for future generations.

How to Get the Centennial Plate

Preorders for the new Route 66 Centennial license plate opened this weekend. The plate design pays tribute to the highway’s legacy, giving Oklahoma drivers a meaningful way to celebrate the centennial while contributing to preservation efforts.

Revenue from the plates will support the association’s ongoing work in maintenance of historic sites, educational programs, tourism promotion, and advocacy to keep Route 66 vibrant.

Route 66 is more than just a road — it’s a symbol of American adventure, migration during the Dust Bowl era, postwar optimism, and small-town Americana. In Oklahoma, where the route crosses a significant portion of its total length, the highway remains a major draw for tourists, history buffs, and classic car enthusiasts.

The new specialty plate gives residents and visitors an easy, visible way to support that legacy. Every time a driver chooses the centennial plate, they’re helping ensure that the stories, landmarks, and communities along those 400+ miles continue to thrive.

As Route 66 enters its second century, Oklahoma’s initiative shows how states along the historic corridor are working together to honor the past while investing in its future.

Details on ordering the plate and full design imagery are expected to be released soon through the Oklahoma Route 66 Association and Oklahoma Tag agencies.

Drive the Mother Road. Support the legacy. Happy 100th, Route 66!

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.