2026 is a year of milestones for the United States of America.

The nation is getting ready to celebrate its 250th birthday in July and will also commemorate 100 years of the iconic Route 66.

Few from Ohio have gotten their kicks on Route 66 better than a local photographer who’s been capturing “The Mother Road” for more than two decades.

“The journey itself is the destination,” Lakewood-based photographer David J. Schwartz said.

Schwartz’s love for Route 66 started with a cover of “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” by Bobby Troupe.

“We have to take a trip way back in time to 1988 when Depeche Mode released ‘Get Your Kicks on Route 66,’” said Schwartz. “My best friend Mike and I were really into Rock and Roll, and they really won us over with this cover.”

At just 16, Schwartz wanted to make his first trip out west, but his mother didn’t allow it.

“For that point in time, it kind of died, but it always lived in my mind,” Schwartz said.

Sixteen years later, Schwartz finally visited his promised land.

“That first trip in 2004, I traveled to New Mexico, Arizona and really started falling in love with the road,” he said.

Schwartz is still chronicling the highway with his camera lens in 2026. He’s made 42 trips to Route 66 in the last 22 years.

“I’ve built this amazing network of friends that stretches 2,400 miles across Route 66,” said Schwartz.

His studio in northeast Ohio tells Route 66’s story. The walls are filled with the people and places that make “the Main Street of America” what it is.

Schwartz’s work gives those who have never been a taste of the road. Soon, it will be featured on commemorative USPS stamps celebrating Route 66’s 100th anniversary.

“It’s a complete honor for me to be on the stamps,” said Schwartz. “What I really love is that I’m bringing route 66 to the masses. This is a dream come true.”

Nobody is prouder of Schwartz than his wife and number one supporter Shannon Sabol.

The couple met in 2018 at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland. Schwartz, fittingly, had a camera in his hand.

“It was just one of those magnetic moments of seeing each other across the room and just making a really, beautiful instant connection,” Sabol said. “Probably within minutes, he was telling me about route 66 and his love of the driving the ‘Mother Road’ and documenting it.”

Sabol said Schwartz has taught her so much about photography, and she’s happy his pictures will be seen across the country on postage stamps.

“I’m so proud of him and the things and qualities that bring his work to life,” said Sabol. “It’s unbelievable that this opportunity presented itself to him. It wasn’t a project he submitted. The post office found him.”

While his second home is on the road, Schwartz is happy he’s made a home in northeast Ohio with Shannon.

“I love Cleveland, I love being here,” said Schwartz. “It’s nice because I’m able to separate two different worlds.”

Above all, Schwartz hopes his work can inspire Ohioans and others to get out and see what the ‘Mother Road’ has to offer.

“It’s a really fantastic opportunity to just be and exist,” he said. “Don’t go in with a solid plan. Know what you want to visit but just let the road take you.”

Schwartz is hosting an Open House from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 24 at his Lakewood studio.

$6.60/month or $66/year – Mile Marker Supporter

You help fuel the journey.

This level symbolizes one mile of Route 66. You are keeping the wheels turning and the archive moving forward.

$66/year (Annual Mile Marker Supporter)

A full year of support that marks your place on the road and in the Archive.