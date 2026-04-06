Drivers cruising historic U.S. Route 66 in Oklahoma will soon spot fresh white pavement markers proudly displaying the iconic shield — each one customized with the name of the local community it passes through.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, began installing the new markings this week as part of a statewide project to boost visibility and celebrate the “Mother Road” ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2026.

The initiative will place 100 custom Route 66 pavement badges at 50 locations across the state, with most sites receiving two markers. Oklahoma City and Tulsa will each host four marking locations, while the remaining sites are spread along the historic corridor that runs through the heart of dozens of Oklahoma communities.

Work kicked off Monday in Bristow, with crews already completing roughly a dozen installations in and around the Tulsa area, including spots in Kellyville. Officials aim to finish all 50 locations by the end of April 2026, weather permitting.

Each marker features the classic Route 66 shield with the community name displayed prominently at the top. The durable preformed thermoplastic markings are designed to highlight places where the historic route still runs directly through the center of town, helping tell the story of how Route 66 shaped local history and American westward expansion.

Emily Long, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said the project focuses on communities deeply connected to the road. “We kind of looked for locations where Route 66 really runs through the center of town, where they can kind of bring up that history of that town a little bit,” she explained.

Long added that the state expects a surge of “Route 66 pilgrims” this year and is excited to “highlight the importance of Route 66 for Oklahoma and the nation.”

The total cost of the initial 50 locations is approximately $341,000, funded primarily through a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce with an additional $91,000 contributed by ODOT.

Oklahoma boasts the longest remaining stretch of drivable original Route 66 of any state, making these enhancements especially meaningful as the road marks its centennial. The new badges build on earlier efforts, including updated signage installed in recent years.

Communities interested in adding more markers beyond the initial 50 can still apply through ODOT. However, any additional installations would be funded locally by the requesting city or county.

The pavement project is one of several initiatives tied to Oklahoma’s broader Route 66 Centennial celebrations, which include events, murals, restored landmarks, and tourism boosts planned throughout 2026.

As travelers “get their kicks” on Route 66 this year, these custom badges will serve as both navigational aids and proud symbols of Oklahoma’s deep connection to America’s most famous highway.

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