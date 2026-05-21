Travelers along Arizona’s stretch of Historic Route 66 often make an unforgettable stop in the old mining town of Oatman. Known for its free-roaming burros and preserved Wild West atmosphere, Oatman delivers a mix of living history, quirky attractions, and plenty of roadside charm.

The town’s most famous residents are its wild donkeys, descendants of animals once used in local mines. Visitors are frequently greeted by these friendly (and sometimes pushy) burros wandering the streets in search of treats. One local legend highlights a donkey named “Mayor” that reportedly held the unofficial title from 1997 to 2017.

Interactions range from gentle petting to comical moments as the donkeys nudge for food, poke their heads into stores, or playfully compete with each other. Their curious and occasionally sassy personalities—complete with snapping at rivals and sticking out tongues—make for entertaining encounters that feel far removed from typical tourist stops.

Beyond the donkeys, Oatman’s historic core features buildings dating back to the late 19th century, including a preserved 1897 jail cell where visitors can step inside and experience the snug quarters for themselves. Nearby, an old saloon stands out with walls and ceilings covered in thousands of dollar bills left by previous patrons.

The sight creates a striking, money-lined interior that adds to the town’s eclectic character. Adjacent spaces include a tiny “honeymoon suite,” offering a glimpse into the town’s past hospitality.

The adventure continues with a short drive to a Route 66 visitor area showcasing creative vehicle displays. Highlights include a Radiator Springs Police car and towing truck inspired by the Disney-Pixar film Cars, along with an eclectic collection of old trucks, a Volkswagen Beetle creatively repurposed, and other unique roadside art.

These exhibits, paired with sweeping desert mountain views and vibrant sunsets, capture the spirit of the Mother Road and its pop culture legacy.

Oatman represents a perfect blend of living history, wildlife encounters, and nostalgic Americana. Whether feeding the burros, exploring dollar-covered bars, or admiring vintage vehicles under the Arizona sky, the town provides a memorable chapter for any Route 66 journey.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.