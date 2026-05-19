2026 marks a remarkable convergence of American milestones. The nation celebrates its semiquincentennial—its 250th anniversary—while Apple Computer reaches its 50th year and the U.S. numbered highway system turns 100. Among the legendary routes born in that 1926 federal initiative, none captured the public imagination quite like U.S. Route 66, the “Mother Road” that once stretched 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica.

Though officially decommissioned in the 1980s, segments of the original alignment survive, carrying travelers through layered chapters of American history. This centennial year offers the perfect moment to retrace its path, beginning where generations of motorists once set out westward: at the eastern terminus in Chicago.

Chicago’s Urban Gateway

The historic Illinois stretch of Route 66 originated as State Bond Route 14, following the old Pontiac Trail between Chicago and St. Louis. Increased traffic soon shifted its official starting point to the heart of downtown. Today, the journey west begins at the intersection of Adams Street and Michigan Avenue, near the Art Institute of Chicago, in the shadow of towering skyscrapers.

In 1926, this stretch buzzed with streetcars, taxi horns, and the clatter of elevated trains. Motorists loaded sedans with maps, suitcases, and dreams of opportunity beyond the horizon. Salesmen, migrant families, soldiers, and fortune-seekers all shared the pavement, drawn by the promise of open land, new beginnings, and the Pacific Coast. Even today, the first mile blends urban energy with the romance of departure.

Landmarks of the First Miles

Just steps from the starting point lies Millennium Park, one of Chicago’s boldest civic transformations. Built on former rail yards and parking lots in the early 2000s, the park merges art, architecture, and public space. Its star attractions include the Crown Fountain, where Spanish artist Jaume Plensa created two 50-foot glass towers that display video portraits of everyday Chicago residents.

Water cascades from their tops into a shallow reflecting pool, turning citizens themselves into the artwork. Nearby stands Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate, universally known as “The Bean.” Its seamless, mirrored stainless-steel surface distorts the city skyline and visitors’ reflections into surreal, dreamlike forms.

A short distance away, Buckingham Fountain—built in 1927, one year after Route 66’s designation—stands as a classic civic landmark. Fans of 1990s television may recognize it from the opening of Married… with Children.

Along Adams Street, history appears in more intimate forms. The Berghoff, Chicago’s oldest restaurant (opened in 1898), once offered five-cent beers with free sandwiches. Its ornate woodwork, chandeliers, and traditional German-American fare preserve the flavor of early 20th-century Chicago. Nearby stands the Mercury Building, the city’s oldest surviving high-rise, originally constructed in 1888 and later redesigned with input from Frank Lloyd Wright. The former Continental and Commercial National Bank Building (now the JW Marriott Chicago), designed by Daniel Burnham and completed in 1914, showcases the grandeur of Chicago’s rise as a financial center.

The route crosses the South Branch of the Chicago River via a drawbridge that once lifted for barges amid the smoke of factories and rail yards. Even in its first mile, Chicago reveals itself as both a sophisticated gateway and a gritty departure point—crowded, commercial, and alive—before giving way to prairie and beyond.

Views from the Top

Dominating the skyline along the early route is the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower), completed in 1973 and once the tallest building in the world. Straddling Adams and Jackson Streets, it remains the tallest structure on Route 66.

Its Skydeck on the 103rd floor offers sweeping views west—the very direction travelers have pointed their vehicles for a century. Glass “Ledge” boxes extend outward from the building, allowing visitors to stand seemingly suspended above the city streets. From this vantage, the historic alignment of Adams and Jackson Streets stretches visibly westward, a fitting symbolic launch for a cross-country odyssey.

Rail Grandeur and Roadside Traditions

Farther along stands Chicago Union Station, opened in 1925. Its Beaux-Arts design, grand columns, marble interiors, and soaring Great Hall skylight made it a worthy gateway to the Midwest during the golden age of rail travel. The station continues to serve Amtrak passengers and endures as an architectural landmark.

Route 66 also nurtured its own traditions. Lou Mitchell’s diner on Jackson Boulevard, opened in 1923, earned the nickname “First Stop on the Mother Road.” Generations of travelers fueled up here before heading into the unknown.

A Road That Endures

Time has claimed many original businesses, motels, and even sections of pavement along Route 66. Yet enough remains—diners, motor courts, quirky attractions, and stretches of two-lane blacktop—to reward those who seek them out. In this centennial year, the route offers more than nostalgia. It provides a rolling archive of 20th-century America: ambition, migration, adaptation, and reinvention.

The journey from Chicago to Santa Monica continues to symbolize departure and discovery. As one modern traveler noted while placing a sticker on a Route 66 sign near the start, not every great beginning has a sign—but this one does.

The Mother Road awaits. One hundred years after its birth, it still points west.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.