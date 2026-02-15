New Survey Shows Growing Interest in Route 66 for Centennial Celebration this Year
A new nationwide survey, conducted by AAA, reveals strong interest in Route 66 during its 100th Anniversary.
The study found that 41% of U.S. adults plan to visit some part of Route 66 in 2026, with most travelers expecting to hit the road with their spouses, children or other family members.
Among those already planning their trip:
63% will drive their personal vehicle
41% will join a group or private tour
29% plan to rent a car
21% will travel by motorcycle
18% will use an RV or camper
17% will fly to their destination
In addition, another 15% expressed interest after learning about the upcoming America’s Route 66 Centennial Celebration.
Springfield was selected as the host city for the national kickoff of the Centennial Celebration on April 30th by the U.S. National Route 66 Centennial Commission and the Road Ahead Partnership.
More information about the event can be found here.
This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.
Route 66 Americana Archive is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.