A new nationwide survey, conducted by AAA, reveals strong interest in Route 66 during its 100th Anniversary.

The study found that 41% of U.S. adults plan to visit some part of Route 66 in 2026, with most travelers expecting to hit the road with their spouses, children or other family members.

Among those already planning their trip:

63% will drive their personal vehicle

41% will join a group or private tour

29% plan to rent a car

21% will travel by motorcycle

18% will use an RV or camper

17% will fly to their destination

In addition, another 15% expressed interest after learning about the upcoming America’s Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

Springfield was selected as the host city for the national kickoff of the Centennial Celebration on April 30th by the U.S. National Route 66 Centennial Commission and the Road Ahead Partnership.

More information about the event can be found here.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.