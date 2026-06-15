New Route 66 Mural Expected this Week in Granite City

Just on the outskirts of St. Louis, on a sun-warmed stretch of a Granite City wall, two men are doing what America has always done best — taking something worn by time and making it shine again.

Dan Ricketts and Leonard Gibbons are repainting the St. Louis Signing Mural, a piece of public art that first went up in the early 1990s and has been fading into the city’s background ever since. The job is straightforward in concept: bring back the original image, keep the spirit intact, and improve what they can. In practice, it’s a labor of love for a city that has always known how to mark itself on a map.

“We’re bringing back the basic same image it had,” Ricketts explains, squinting at the wall, “and trying to improve it how we can.”

The plan, he says, is to be done by next week.

Granite City Route 66 Attractions

The Signing Mural is more than decoration. Murals like this one are part of a long tradition of American cities claiming their identity in public — declaring, in paint and color, we are here, this is who we are.

For a city on the historic Route 66 corridor, that kind of visual permanence matters. Travelers have been reading these walls for a hundred years.

Gibbons and Ricketts aren’t reinventing anything. That’s the point. The mural’s original vision is worth preserving, and the work of restoration is itself a form of respect — an act of saying that what came before was worth keeping.

The paint will dry. The scaffolding will come down. And sometime next week, Granite City will have one more piece of itself put back together.

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