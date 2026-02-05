A new sculpture celebrating Route 66’s 100th anniversary has been unveiled in the heart of Nob Hill.

Street artist Nazario Sandoval and his father, Andy Sandoval, designed the 1951 Ford Flex sculpture to honor miners, including Nazario’s grandfather, who used Route 66 for work.

“They would travel back and forth; they were Uranian miners in Grants, New Mexico. So a lot of that time there was nothing but mining jobs, and that’s what made these towns boom,” said Sandoval.

The sculpture features a colorful Route 66 street sign with gas pumps surrounding it. Inspired by the HBO hit Game of Thrones, it took more than five months to complete.

“It’s about legacy and honoring the past in history. So I thought there wouldn’t be a more fitting to work with than my dad,” said Sandoval.

The artist said this new sculpture is here to stay, serving as a reminder of Albuquerque’s growth, culture, and history.