In New Mexico, a new Route 66 centennial-themed project is taking shape: a cheese trail built along the state’s stretch of the Mother Road.

According to the New Mexico Cheese Guild’s acting executive director, Lissa Knudsen, the effort is being designed around New Mexico businesses and cultural locations “within 30 minutes of either of our Route 66 routes.” In other words, this is a mapped experience meant to encourage travelers to stop in communities near Route 66 and engage with local cheese makers, cheese shops, and related cultural spaces.

The trail is a partnership between Cheese Trail (a national organization) and the New Mexico Cheese Guild, which the story notes is “the only 501(c)(3) non-profit cheese guild in the country.” The Guild frames the project as part of a broader mission: promoting agritourism and reconnecting people with food that is local and intentionally made, especially in contrast to “processed snacks” and “shelf-stable convenience.”

The commentary in the story is strongest when it stays simple and source-driven: the Guild is not just trying to get people to eat cheese—it is trying to get people to slow down and pay attention to where food comes from, and how flavor works. Knudsen’s explanation of “cheese science,” specifically retronasal olfaction—how smell influences flavor during chewing—puts a surprisingly concrete educational layer under what could otherwise be just another tourism pitch. Her examples (“fried chicken,” “strawberries”) make the point in everyday language: tasting is teachable, and noticing flavor can become a bridge back to questions like whether something was made locally.

The stops mentioned give a sense of what “cheese trail” means in practice. It’s not only dairies and shops. It includes a museum exhibit on fermentation and an academic talk on cheesemaking history—both positioned as relevant because fermentation and cheese are part of a broader human tradition of food-making.

KRQE lists three early examples:

DeSmet Raw Milk Dairy (Bosque Farms) — framed as a family-farming connection to dairy heritage.

Maxwell Museum of Anthropology (UNM) — featuring an exhibit on fermentation, and a scheduled April 18 event with Paul Kindstedt speaking on cheesemaking history.

The Mouse Hole Cheese Shop (Albuquerque) — highlighted for its cheesemonger expertise, including a staff member who recently won a 2025 international young cheesemonger award.

Finally, the project is still being built. The Guild explicitly invites more participants to “get on the map,” with basic criteria: a small business with a local connection that includes cheese in some form, with openness to restaurants and hotels that want to host cheese-themed events.

If the point of a Route 66 centennial is to get travelers off the interstate mindset and into communities, this approach is at least clear about its mechanism: identify locations near Route 66, map them, and give people a reason to stop—through food, education, and local businesses—without pretending the road trip experience needs to be reinvented.

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