New Mexico is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with a new passport program that allows travelers to collect stickers from participating businesses along the iconic route. Known as the “Mother Road,” Route 66 has a long and varied history, and New Mexico is the only state in the country that hosts one of the original crossroads.

Many road warriors take photos or buy gifts to remember their scenic drive, and now, for the centennial year, the state and main districts of iconic Route 66 communities in New Mexico are teaming up. Travelers can pick up a passport at a business in one of the participating districts throughout the state and collect stickers from each location.

Danielle Schlobohm with the Downtown ABQ Street and Arts and Cultural District said, “It’s a fun and easy way for people to check out new areas on their adventures and get a sticker on the way.” In downtown Albuquerque, the locations include Ex Novo Brewery, Lindy’s Diner, and Arepas El Pana. Grants, Gallup, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari are also participating.

“The range of excitement and involvement in this project and the celebration, it’s been really cool to see through how internationally it’s such a well-known route that people want to come and check out,” Schlobohm said.

When visiting a featured business, travelers can grab a passport and put a stamp on their historic visit along the Mother Road.