There is a particular kind of magic that descends on a traveler when the last light of a summer evening catches a row of neon signs, and the old highway stretches out ahead with a century of stories baked into its asphalt. For Route 66 documentarian and road-trip ambassador Justin Scarred, that magic arrived in full force during a recent journey through the Illinois stretch of the Mother Road — the final state in a three-week odyssey undertaken to mark the centennial anniversary of America’s most legendary highway.

Accompanied by his son London, Scarred crossed into the Land of Lincoln the way the original road builders intended: over the Chain of Rocks Bridge from the Missouri side, rolling into Granite City as generations of travelers had done before him.

Granite City: Where Steel, History, and Neon Collide

Granite City, Illinois, is not a town that has historically announced itself to Route 66 travelers. For years, its connection to the Mother Road was easy to miss. But for the highway’s 100th birthday, the city has leaned in with unmistakable enthusiasm.

The centerpiece of that effort is a new electric neon sign park in the heart of downtown — technically a short distance from the original Route 66 alignment, but vivid enough to earn its place on any traveler’s itinerary. The park features its own miniature Route 66 winding through a carefully landscaped space, complete with a small-scale replica of the Chain of Rocks Bridge. Visitors have already begun attaching love locks to the miniature bridge’s railings, a detail that Scarred found unexpectedly charming in a town better known for steel production than romance.

The park’s signs illuminate the broader story of Granite City itself. Giant sculptural coffee pots nod to the city’s legacy of producing granite ware — the speckle-patterned metal cookware that gave the town its name. A massive replica of the Make-It Toy, the precursor to Tinker Toys, honors the WR Benjamin Company, which manufactured the beloved children’s product right here. Throughout downtown, storefront windows display painted murals of Route 66 landmarks, offering historical texture to a streetscape that has seen hard times.

For Scarred, the stop carried personal weight beyond the centennial spectacle. His great-grandfather relocated from the Ozarks to Granite City during the early years of the Great Depression, securing a job at the US Steel mill that still dominates the city’s skyline. His grandmother grew up on these streets. The road that borders the neon park — Delmare Avenue — was the last street his great-grandparents ever called home. A quick drive past 2121A Delmare Avenue connected three generations of family history to the broader American story that Route 66 has always told.

The city also hosts two of the giants for which Illinois Route 66 is justly famous: Rusty the Muffler Man, sledgehammer in hand, presiding over the old alignment near the steel mill; and Earl, the somewhat smaller Muffler Man stationed outside O’Brien Tire and Auto Care, a family-run business that has operated along Route 66 for 55 years.

Edwardsville and the Open Road

Heading north from Granite City, Scarred and his son picked up old Route 66 past the historic Luna Cafe before rolling into Edwardsville, a town that has invested seriously in centennial infrastructure. A large Route 66 shield now anchors the town’s visitor center presence, and the Illinois tradition of detailed informational signage — mapping out the highway’s multiple historical alignments and offering historical context for each community — continues to distinguish the state’s approach to heritage tourism.

The West End Service Station, a visitor center dating to 1939 on a corner that has hosted a filling station since 1927, was unfortunately closed on the afternoon of Scarred’s visit — a reminder that even in a centennial year, many Route 66 sites maintain limited hours. Still, the exterior maps and signage offered enough to reward the stop, and a new entry on the Illinois postcard trail rounded out the experience. Edwardsville, it turns out, is the third-oldest city in Illinois — a fact the new postcard installation was happy to share.

The Pink Elephant and the Art of Accumulated Weirdness

Not far up the road, sitting astride the 1950s-era alignment near the town of Livingston, the Pink Elephant Antique Mall represents one of Route 66’s most genuinely singular attractions — and one that has only grown more spectacular with time.

What began as an antique shop anchored by a large pink pachyderm has become something closer to an outdoor museum of the bizarre, with a collection of giants, artifacts, and roadside curiosities that continues to expand. In addition to the original elephant and a Muffler Man who arrived around 2006, the property now features an airplane, oversized bicycles scaled for a Muffler Man to ride, a prefabricated Futuro house converted into an alien-themed installation, giant metal chickens, folk art sculptures, a vintage trailer converted into a barbecue stand, and a revolving cast of outsized figures that includes, as of recent years, a controversial but undeniable giant representation of a former U.S. president — complete with explanatory signage assuring visitors that the acquisition was apolitical, in keeping with the management’s policy of accepting any giant, any weird, any unusual thing that presents itself.

The building itself is an old high school gymnasium, and the interior matches the exterior’s commitment to maximum strangeness: acres of antique dealers operating beneath giant Kit Kat clocks and Mars Attacks imagery, a stage where the Livingston Eagles once performed school plays and where Route 66 travelers now hunt for vintage He-Man playsets and Depression-era kitchenware.

The Twisty Treat ice cream stand on the property was open for business. The centennial love lock station — “Lock Your Love at the Pink Elephant Antique Mall, Where Antiques Meet Adventure” — was freshly installed. The classic American oldies played on. This is what Route 66 is supposed to feel like.

Henry’s Rabbit Ranch: A Tribute

A few miles up the old alignment, the mood shifted.

Henry’s Rabbit Ranch, for decades a beloved stop on the Illinois portion of Route 66, stands today as a monument to the people who make the highway what it is — and to the irreplaceable nature of those people.

Rich Henry, the founder of the Rabbit Ranch, was a former substitute teacher and enthusiastic rabbit rescuer who built his roadside attraction around a collection of Volkswagen Rabbits arranged as a mock ranch, complete with his father’s old trucking heritage woven into the display. He welcomed travelers with the particular warmth of someone who genuinely enjoyed the encounter, not just the transaction. Scarred and his son had visited just two years before Henry’s death in 2024, chatting easily with a man who seemed entirely in his element.

Henry passed away only weeks after that visit. The Rabbit Ranch remains standing — the family has kept the driveway accessible, and a handwritten sign invites travelers to roam the property at their own risk — but the gift shop is closed and the animation of the place has departed with its creator. A small cemetery of headstones for Henry’s rescued rabbits, each animal known to him by name and personality, sits behind the main structure. His proprietor’s plaque lists the years 1947 to 2024.

“It’s the people even more than the stuff that make the route,” Scarred reflected at the site — a sentiment that cuts to the heart of what Route 66 preservation is ultimately about.

Soulsby’s Service Station and the Unlocked Door

In Mount Olive, Illinois, Soulsby’s Service Station offers a different kind of living history. Founded by Henry Soulsby, who left his mining job to open a filling station when the new highway came through, the station remained in family hands for generations before being lovingly preserved as a free, self-guided attraction.

The doors are unlocked during visiting hours, with no attendant present — just old uniforms on hooks, vintage Shell products on shelves, restored gas pumps in the drive, oil cans in their original places, and a collection of antique Zenith and RCA Victor signage bearing the Soulsby family name.

Newspaper articles, though fading in the light, trace the station’s history on the walls. A lift in the old service bay has been there so long that a tree has grown up through its center, the machine and the living thing now inseparably intertwined.

It is the kind of place, Scarred noted, that could only exist in an American small town — unlocked, unguarded except for cameras, operating entirely on the honor system. A donation box sits near the entrance.

Brick 66 and the Road That Time Forgot

Near Auburn, a short detour onto one of the earliest Route 66 alignments delivers travelers to Brick 66 — a section of road first paved in 1921, incorporated into Route 66 at its founding in 1926, and finally completed in brick in 1931, by which point the highway had already shifted to a new alignment. The road never technically served as a brick Route 66, but that distinction has done nothing to diminish its legendary status.

The brick surface stretches further than most visitors expect, winding through countryside that feels genuinely removed from the present century. The different colors of brick — original material patched and repatched over nearly a hundred years — create a kind of geological record of maintenance and repair. It is, as Scarred put it simply, an essential part of any Route 66 journey through Illinois.

Travelers are advised to use caution: the road carries more traffic than its rural character might suggest, and pull-offs are limited.

Springfield: Corn Dogs, Cozy Dogs, and Lincoln

The day concluded in Springfield, Illinois, the state capital and — as Scarred was quick to clarify — the actual birthplace of Route 66, not merely “the birthplace of the Mother Road” as certain centennial signage somewhat ambitiously proclaims.

Springfield’s Route 66 identity is anchored, deliciously, by the Cozy Dog Drive-In, home of the original corn dog. The Waldmire family invention — a hot dog on a stick, deep-fried in cornmeal batter — has been served here since Ed Waldmire first introduced it to the world, and the current proprietor, Josh Waldmire, represents the third generation of family ownership.

The walls function as a museum of Waldmire family history, including original artwork by Bob Waldmire, Ed’s son, who became one of Route 66’s most celebrated and unconventional figures: a sustainability-minded, nearly hermit-like artist who spent decades traveling the highway and producing the hand-drawn maps and illustrations that have become iconic artifacts of Mother Road culture.

As the sun went down, father and son made one final stop: the Illinois State Fairgrounds Route 66 Experience, a neon-lit outdoor installation that recreates the highway’s Illinois portion in miniature, with illuminated representations of the towns and landmarks they had visited that very day. The posted hours had technically passed, but the gate was open and the neon glowed all the same.

A Note on the Journey

Justin Scarred has been documenting Route 66 and American roadside culture for more than 13 years, funding his adventures entirely through audience support and merchandise. His centennial journey through all eight Route 66 states — traveling with his son London for the Illinois leg — represents both a personal milestone and a contribution to the ongoing archive of what the highway looks like at one hundred years old.

The Illinois stretch, with its multiple historical alignments, its small towns full of unexpected giants, and its particular blend of living history and active preservation, emerges from his documentation as one of the most complex and rewarding portions of the entire route. It is a state that gives travelers options, and rewards the ones who slow down enough to take them.

As the neon of Springfield faded behind them and the open road stretched north toward Chicago, that seemed like exactly the right lesson to carry forward.

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