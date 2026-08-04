Driving west on Route 66, heading into El Reno, Oklahoma, the Southern Plains region of the country becomes all the more apparent. “The West” is beginning to show its face, west of Oklahoma City. And it is out this way, just a few miles north of the Mother Road, where the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribe’s powwow grounds in this unincorporated community in Canadian County.

In fact, on this hot, early August afternoon, the powwow grounds announcer reminded the Natives and others gathered in the circular area – amidst the trailers selling funnel cakes and Indian tacos - that the Oklahoma Indian Nations Powwow had been held there for nearly four decades.

All the while, traditional drums were drummed and shakers shaken in a hypnotic rhythm that drew the spectators in. How could it not? Even though it was well-over 90 degrees and sunny, this reporter found himself watching and listening, literally as a hawk or two made lazy circles in the sky – a sight that would have impressed Rodgers & Hammerstein, of Oklahoma! fame.

As most spectators sought shade and the drummers pounded away under a covered area in the center of grounds, men and women in beautiful and colorful traditional clothing moved in place, while using the traditional gourds, accompanied with traditional singing. There was war dancing and a drum contest and plenty of dance contests for different aged men and women, boys and girls.

It is really fascinating to watch these ancient skills being demonstrated for all who care to watch. This powwow is open to the public and, if you want to take a break, you can go to the Cheyenne and Arapaho-operated Lucky Star Casino. I’ve seen some great acts perform there over the years, including The Moody Blues and David Crosby and Graham Nash. Yes, this place has a musical legacy and continues to promote music both in the modern sense and the traditional sense.

MUSIC AND JUSTICE

Speaking of popular musicians, while I watched the dancing and drumming, I thought about the musical documentary I had just watched prior to coming out to the powwow. It was The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, a 2024 Canadian docu-series created by Mike Downie, brother The Tragically Hip’s lead singer, Gord Downie, who died of brain cancer in 2017.

But before Gord Downie died, he created an album and accompanying illustrated book called Secret Path, about a Anishinaabe boy named Chanie Wenjack who died in 1966, trying to make his way back home after fleeing one of the notorious Indian residential schoolsthere in the Canadian wilderness.

Wenjack’s story was just one that consumed Downie, as he dealt with his health problems and became very close to the Anishinaabe people, visiting them regularly and helping them in any way he could as a Canadian and international celebrity. Downie called for all proceeds from the the Secret Path album and book to go to the University of Manitoba’s Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

DARLINGTON

In any event, while there was a lull in the middle of the hot afternoon at the grounds, I drove over to the Darlington Public School, which is next to a large cornfield and is part of the El Reno Public Schools district. This is where Cheyenne and Arapaho elementary school-aged children usually attend school.

And the school has a long history, it being the site of the Darlington Agency, which was established there on the Cheyenne and Arapaho Reservation in what was then Oklahoma Territory and is currently located between Concho and Fort Reno. It was opened by the US government in the early 1870’s and named after a Quaker Indian agent named Brinton Darlington and it was established as a administrative center for the two tribes that were moved to that location by the federal government.

In addition, a reservation school was built there as well, run by Quakers and was federally funded and called the Cheyenne-Arapaho Boarding School. This was in the 1870’s and 1880’s.

It was followed by several other schools that included the Darlington Mission School, which was operated by Mennonites and a separate Cheyenne Manual Labor School near Caddo Springs, to the north. That school was established because many tribal members preferred separate schools and Native families objected to their children being separated from the homes.

Sadly, the Darlington Mission School burned down in 1882, killing three Native children and a the infant son of one of the Mennonite missionaries. The school was later rebuilt.

And like in Canada, the US Indian boarding schools, like those at Darlington, also imposed Euro-American assimilation goals on the Native students. This included speaking English, rather than their Native languages; adopt Euro-American dress and customs and embrace Christianity. These goals were later said, by historians and others, to have caused cultural and personal harm to many Native communities. This debate continues today in both the United States and Canada.

Interestingly, a decade after Route 66 was passing through Cheyenne and Arapaho lands to the south of Concho, in 1937, tribal members petitioned Congress to change the name of the school and agency from Concho - which it had been for decades by that point - back to Darlington School and Agency as a way to remember Brinton Darlington, whom the tribe considered “a faithful friend.” Congress ultimately rejected this request.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com