As America approaches the centennial of its most iconic highway, the story of Route 66 is being told not just as a road, but as a movement — one that shaped how the nation traveled, traded, and imagined the West.

At the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, a new exhibit titled Route 66: From Trails to Truck Stops traces that evolution, connecting centuries-old paths to the roadside culture that defined mid-20th-century America. The exhibit runs through May 3, 2026, aligning with the 100th anniversary of Route 66’s designation in 1926.

Before the Highway, There Were Trails

The exhibit begins long before asphalt and automobiles. Long before Route 66 was stitched together from existing roads, people were already moving across the continent. Native American trade routes, wagon trails, rail lines, and early migration corridors laid the groundwork for a national transportation system.

Those early paths carried goods, families, livestock, and ideas — shaping settlement patterns and commerce across the American West. The exhibit places Route 66 within this longer continuum, emphasizing that the “Mother Road” didn’t appear overnight, but emerged from generations of movement and necessity.

The Birth of the Mother Road

Designated in 1926, U.S. Route 66 connected Chicago to Santa Monica, linking small towns, cities, farms, and industrial centers across eight states. By combining existing roads into a single numbered highway, Route 66 became one of the first truly national travel corridors — and a symbol of mobility during some of the country’s most turbulent decades.

Through the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, World War II, and the postwar boom, Route 66 carried migrants seeking opportunity, soldiers heading to bases, families on vacation, and freight that fueled a growing economy.

Roadside America Comes Alive

What transformed Route 66 from infrastructure into legend was the culture that grew alongside it.

The exhibit highlights the rise of diners, motor courts, gas stations, neon signs, truck stops, and roadside attractions that catered to travelers and created a distinctly American form of entrepreneurship. These businesses were often family-run, experimental, and deeply tied to their communities — a sharp contrast to today’s standardized interstate exits.

Historic vehicles from the road’s heyday, including classic automobiles that once cruised the highway, help anchor the story in everyday experience. Neon signage and artifacts from Route 66 businesses bring the visual language of the road to life.

Oklahoma’s Central Role

The exhibit holds particular meaning in Oklahoma, which boasts more drivable miles of original Route 66 than any other state. Fittingly, the museum itself sits directly on Route 66 — meaning visitors have been arriving via the Mother Road for decades, often without realizing it.

That proximity reinforces one of the exhibit’s central ideas: Route 66 wasn’t just something people passed through. It was embedded in daily life, shaping towns, economies, and identities across the region.

More Than Nostalgia

Rather than treating Route 66 as a relic, From Trails to Truck Stops frames the highway as a living archive of American movement — one that continues to influence tourism, preservation efforts, and cultural storytelling today.

As the nation prepares to mark Route 66’s 100th anniversary, the exhibit invites visitors to look beyond chrome and postcards, and instead consider how transportation, energy, labor, and entrepreneurship combined to shape the modern American West.

In doing so, it reminds us that Route 66 was never just a road. It was — and remains — a pathway connecting people, places, and possibilities.