With brutal heat blanketing many of the states located along Route 66, autumn is still scheduled to arrive next month. And with that will be cooler weather and – with a little luck – frost on the pumpkins.

Well, that may be setting our hopes too high here in Oklahoma, but families and young and old alike can look forward to the annual Pumpkinville harvest-themed attraction at Myriad Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City.

And this year, in celebration of Route 66’s centennial, Pumpkinville will be embracing a Route 66 theme, according to OG&E, the company that presents and co-sponsors Pumpkinville, which is now in its 14th year.

Pumpkinville runs from Thursday October 1st until Monday, October 25th this year.

Kelli Hayward Walsh, manager of community outreach and engagement at OG&E told Fox 25 that “Pumpkinville brings families neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and, this year, explore the sights and stories of Route 66.

Throughout the attraction there will be thousands of pumpkins – some, larger-than life - and family-friendly activities along with pumpkin murals inspired by Route 66 landmarks like the Blue Whale in Catoosa; Pops in Arcadia; the Cadillac Ranch in Texas; and the Wigwam Motel in Arizona, among many others.

“It’s a special way to honor Oklahoma’s heritage and enjoy the longtime tradition of Pumpkinville that fosters learning, connection and memorable experiences for the communities we serve,” added Walsh.

The Fox 25 article also reported that Michelle Furrer, president and CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation also said that this year’s Route 66 theme “celebrates both the spirit of adventure and rich history that makes our state so special.”

Furrer reminded readers and viewers that when people visit Myriad Gardens, particularly during popular events like October’s Pumpkinville, it helps continue the mission of Myriad Gardens and keeps it thriving as old friends and new visitors explore, learn and connect with nature.

“We invite everyone to make new memories with us this fall while investing in one of Oklahoma City’s most treasured community spaces.”

Additional sponsors of Pumpkinville this October will be: Devon Energy, BancFirst, Tinker Federal Credit Union, and MetroFamily Magazine.

Pumpkinville: Road to Route 66

Presented by OG&E

October 1 – 25, 2026

Thursdays, Sundays & Mondays | 10am-5pm

Fridays and Saturdays | 10am-8pm

(Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Pumpkinville Only Admission

$9 per person online (ages 3+)

Online tickets go on sale – August 26

$10 per person at the gate (ages 3+)



Pumpkinville is free for children 2 years and under.

Mo’s Carousel Rides

$3 per rider (all ages)

Must have a Pumpkinville ticket to enter the festival area.



Myriad Gardens Members and All Inclusive Passes get unlimited free rides during Pumpkinville.

Crystal Bridge Only Admission

Adult (18 – 61 years): $10.50

Senior (62+ years): $9

Military/Veterans: $9

Student: $7

Youth (5-17 years): $5.50

Ages 4 & under FREE

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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