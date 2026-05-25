Under the wide Texas sky, along one of the most iconic stretches of Old Route 66, the pavement shimmered with chrome, fresh wax, and good old-fashioned American horsepower on a warm spring Saturday. Keith Vaughn, host of Keith Vaughn’s Flying Circus, rolled into McLean, Texas to capture the spirit of the “My Car is Hotter Than Your Car Show”—a laid-back, grassroots car gathering that perfectly embodies the living heartbeat of the Mother Road.

From the moment Vaughn stepped out with his camera, the energy was pure Route 66: friendly waves, good-natured ribbing, and a lineup of lovingly maintained classics and hot rods parked along the historic route.

“Hey, I’m Keith Vaughn. Welcome to the Keith Vaughn channel… here we are in McLean, Texas on Old Route 66,” he greeted viewers, setting the tone for a relaxed walk-around that felt more like catching up with old friends than a formal car show.

The event’s name says it all. In classic Route 66 fashion, there was plenty of playful competition as owners showed off their rides. Vaughn was spotted trading light-hearted banter with participants, including one memorable exchange about matching shirts: “I wear the same shirt. That’s what the guy… Yeah. Yeah. Well, you’re dressed up. I’m dressed down.”

The laughter and easy camaraderie captured the unpretentious joy that makes these small-town gatherings special.

Beyond the gleaming paint and rumbling engines, the show had that unmistakable Texas flavor. Vaughn wandered past smokers where the rich aroma of brisket filled the air. Conversations turned practical and mouth-watering as attendees discussed the finer points of barbecue—aluminum foil placement, top racks, and which setup was “going to be better.” In true Mother Road style, the car show doubled as a community cookout, where the smell of slow-cooked meat mixed with exhaust and gasoline.

McLean, a small town with deep Route 66 roots, proved once again why these tiny stops remain vital to the historic highway’s legacy. Far from the glitz of larger shows in bigger cities, this gathering celebrated the everyday passion of owners who drive their treasures across the old alignment, keeping the road’s story alive one polished fender at a time.

As the video wrapped, Vaughn delivered his signature sign-off: thanking viewers, asking for subscriptions, likes, and encouraging folks to explore more content on his channel. The message was clear—this isn’t just about cars.

It’s about preserving the experience, the people, and the places that still make Route 66 a living American treasure.

Events like the “My Car is Hotter Than Your Car Show” remind us why the Mother Road continues to draw dreamers, gearheads, and storytellers more than 90 years after its birth.

In McLean, on a Saturday in May 2026, the road was alive, the cars were hot, and the brisket smelled even better.

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