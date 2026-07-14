Mustang Dreams at the AAA Route 66 Road Fest

At the bustling AAA Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa, amid hundreds of gleaming classics rolling along the Mother Road’s centennial celebrations, one 1965 Ford Mustang stood out—not for blazing speed, but for the heartfelt story behind its wheel.

Meet Courtney from Bartlesville, Oklahoma. A proud owner of this iconic pony car, she embodies the timeless pull of American automotive heritage.

“It is something I’ve always wanted since I was a little girl,” she shared. “I don’t know why—just something I loved.”

Her journey with Mustangs has come full circle. She previously owned a 1966 model but sold it after marriage and starting a family. Years later, her father found the perfect 1965 replacement—“perfect timing, perfect price, everything.”

Originally purchased as a relaxed Sunday driver, the car has since become a show staple. Courtney now attends 10 to 12 events per season, drawn to the community and connections.

“I’ve gotten into car shows and [am] just obsessed with taking [it] to places and meeting people,” she said. “We have a lot of fun with it.”

The Mustang features a 200 cubic inch inline-six engine paired with a three-speed manual on the floor. It’s not built for drag strips but for cruising in style.

“It’s not meant to go fast—just be pretty,” Courtney noted with a smile.

This rarer inline-six setup adds to its charm in a sea of more common V8-powered classics.

Her passion traces directly to her father, her best friend and early influence. Growing up, he owned classics like a 1966 Grand Prix, teaching respect and appreciation for older vehicles.

“I spent a lot of time with my dad… he just kind of taught us to respect and love older classic things,” she recalled.

At 43 and on the Gen X/Millennial cusp, Courtney feels she was “born in the wrong era,” gravitating toward the style and substance of bygone automotive days.

That family foundation extends to her support network today. Friends rally around her at shows, and her adult daughter attends nearly every event.

“I have a great support system,” she said. “They’re very supportive.”

Classic car enthusiasm among women remains relatively uncommon, making Courtney’s story especially refreshing at events like the Route 66 Road Fest. She fields questions with enthusiasm, highlighting the fun, uniqueness, and pure joy of driving these machines. Local scenes thrive too—whether small-town gatherings or larger fests—bringing communities together over chrome, stories, and shared nostalgia.

In an industry and culture where energy, ingenuity, and American roads intertwine, vehicles like Courtney’s Mustang remind us of enduring values: family bonds, personal dreams realized, and the simple pleasure of hitting the pavement in something special.

As Route 66 marks its 100th anniversary, owners like Courtney keep the spirit alive—one Sunday drive and car show at a time.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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