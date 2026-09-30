Mother Road Moment: One of the Five Steves of Apple One

All the gin joints in all the world, and here on historic Route 66 in Galena, Kansas—the Hometown of Route 66—a conversation unfolded that bridged the early days of personal computing with a cross-country road trip.

The setting was ordinary enough: tour buses, travelers stretching their legs, and Gouda darting after squirrels and feral cats. But the stories that emerged were anything but ordinary.

One of the travelers was Steve McCann, someone who was there for the Apple I.



“Oh, at the beginning,” he said. “I grew up with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.”

I’ll admit that stopped me. “You’re kidding me,” I said.

He wasn’t. He pulled up photographs to show me. One placed him in what he described as Steve Jobs’ garage. Another, which he identified as from the Apple I, showed Jobs and Wozniak together. When I asked his name, he gave it as Steve McCann and added a detail that made me smile:

“There were five of us named Steve.”

He spoke of the garage days and the earliest hardware, including what he described as the first Apple phone, and shared photos of himself with the other founders. The conversation then drifted from Cupertino’s earliest steps to broader networking milestones. McCann mentioned working on ARPANET “way back when,” predating the commercial local-area networks that later transformed computing.

I referenced an interview I once did with Rob Ryan, founder of Lucid Technologies and a key figure in the development of LAN technology. The multi-billion-dollar sale of that company was, at the time, one of the largest deals in tech history. Meeting and interviewing McCann felt similar—akin to spotting a rare albino elk.

These moments rarely happen, and when they do, you truly appreciate how unique they are.

Today McCann moves between conferences and consulting clients around the world. But he is on vacation now. His current journey is a leisurely 16-day Cosmos tour covering the full length of Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. His group was making a stop that day in Kansas.

As much as I wanted to dive into a Charlie Rose-style interview about his Apple journey, he was vacationing on Route 66, not working. So I held back my professional excitement at meeting one of the most impactful people in personal computing while sitting on a bench next to a Route 66 Kansas sign on Main Street in front of the Galena city park.

After a few minutes of reminiscing—interrupted several times by Gouda’s sudden interest in a squirrel—the travelers exchanged thanks. McCann climbed back onto the tour bus bound for Oklahoma and, eventually, the Santa Monica Pier.

In an age when Silicon Valley lore is polished into documentaries and keynote speeches, moments like this feel real. On a small stretch of America’s Main Street, a man who once stood on the ground floor of Apple shared a few unscripted details of that world.

For me, it is a reminder that the Mother Road accepts all walks of life and income levels. What I keep coming back to is how ordinary the setting was: a parking area, a city park, a bus, a dog chasing a squirrel, and a man who worked on the ground floor of the personal computer industry before most people had heard of it.

That is the Mother Road at work. People from all over the world spend days and weeks driving it, and any one of them can be standing next to you with an amazing story you’d never guess.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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