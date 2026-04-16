Mother Road Memory: Route 66 & America’s Railroad-Built Towns

It started as a simple detour in a long interview. William Prentice, CEO of Meridian Energy Group, was sharing boyhood memories of California’s high desert when he mentioned the string of tiny stops along what became Route 66.

“The little names of the towns are in alphabetical order,” he recalled, “because that’s the way the train water stops were designated… Amboy, Baghdad, Cadiz, Danby, Essex, Fenner, Goffs… they’re all equidistant because that’s where the train had to stop to take on water and coal. And Route 66 followed that same alignment.”

I jumped in with my own Midwest roots. “Up in my neck of the woods in Minnesota and North Dakota, you’ll see a lot of small towns named after female names—daughters of settlers, or wives and daughters. And I might be a little bit off on the mileage here, but they’re generally… 16 miles apart. The reason for that was that the horse and buggy could go eight miles, or… 16 miles and turn around and go 16 miles home in one day. They wanted people to be able to bring the grain to the grain elevator… in time for family dinner time.”

That exchange—two guys from different coasts trading stories about faded railroad towns—became what I now call our “Mother Road Memory Moment.”

It wasn’t planned. But it lit a fuse. Suddenly the interview wasn’t just about energy or business anymore. It was about how America’s smallest places were engineered into existence by the very infrastructure that connected them: water towers in the arid West, grain elevators on the prairie.

That single memory sent me chasing the history and culture behind it, because these patterns aren’t coincidence—they’re the DNA of the Mother Road itself.

The Alphabetical Desert Stops: Water Towers Dictated the Map

Prentice grew up spending time in the California desert stretches that Route 66 still shadows today. He described it perfectly: the Santa Fe Railroad laid track through the Mojave in the 1880s, and steam locomotives were thirsty beasts. In that bone-dry country, engineers placed water stops exactly where reliable wells or tanks could be drilled—roughly 20 to 30 miles apart, depending on terrain and the engine’s needs.

To keep things simple for crews and dispatchers, they named the sidings alphabetically: Amboy (A), Bristol/Bolo (B), Cadiz (C), Danby (D), Essex (E), Fenner (F), Goffs (G), and on toward Needles. Route 66, built decades later, simply followed the railroad’s alignment. Those names stuck, turning lonely water towers into the kernels of tiny desert communities—some now ghost towns, others quirky pit stops with vintage motels and cafés.

It was pure practicality. No romantic town planner sat down with a map and a baby-name book. The railroad needed water; the towns followed. And when the car culture exploded after World War II, Route 66 travelers pulled over at the same spots for gas, cold drinks, and a slice of Americana.

The alphabetical quirk became part of the highway’s charm—a living reminder that even the Mother Road was built on the bones of steam-engine logistics.

The Midwest Grain Towns: Wives, Daughters, and Dinner-Time Math

My own childhood drives through the Dakotas and Minnesota told a parallel story, just with different ingredients. Prairie railroads—Great Northern, Northern Pacific, Chicago & North Western—pushed west after the Civil War. They didn’t just lay track; they platted towns every few miles to generate freight traffic. The anchor of each new settlement? A towering wooden grain elevator right beside the rails.

Farmers hauled wheat or corn by horse and buggy. A round trip had to fit into one daylight cycle so the family could still sit down for dinner together. That practical limit—roughly 16 miles out and back, or about eight miles one way—set the spacing.

Elevators were placed so no farmer had to travel more than a half-day’s journey. Many of those towns were named after the women in the founders’ lives: Alice, Kathryn, Marion, Elizabeth. Locals still call one North Dakota branch line the “Ladies Line” because railroad men honored their wives and daughters when christening the stops.

The grain elevator wasn’t just a building—it was the town’s economic heart. Without it, there was no reason for the depot, the store, or the school. These weren’t organic villages that grew slowly over centuries. They were railroad-engineered communities, spaced and named to serve the grain trade and keep families on schedule.

Modern Echo: EV Charging Stations and the New Logistics of the Road

The same philosophy of transportation logistics shaped by technology limits and human behavior echoes loudly today with electric vehicles. Just as steam engines dictated water stops every 20–30 miles and horse-and-buggy economics spaced grain towns about 16 miles apart, modern EVs run up against battery range—typically 200–350 miles under ideal conditions, but far less in cold weather, headwinds, or with heavy loads. Range anxiety (the very human fear of being stranded) mirrors the old worry of a farmer missing dinner or a locomotive running dry.

The federal government has stepped in as the new “railroad” planner. Through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, it has pushed for a nationwide network along major corridors with the original goal of ensuring no more than about 50 miles between reliable DC fast-charging stations (each with multiple high-power ports).

Recent 2025–2026 guidance has added flexibility—states can now justify deviations and redirect funds to rural roads once corridors are deemed “fully built out”—but the core intent remains: predictable, practical spacing so drivers can travel without constant worry.

And on Route 66 itself? The Mother Road has kept pace.

As of 2026, the historic route is fully drivable end-to-end in an EV. Tesla Superchargers and networks like Electrify America, EVgo, and ChargePoint dot the alignment (many hugging the old path near I-40 parallels), with chargers at iconic stops, hotels, outlets, and even restored motels.

Apps like PlugShare or the car’s built-in navigation handle the planning, factoring in real-time variables like weather. Drivers report no major gaps; you might stop more often in winter (as one Chicago-to-L.A. traveler noted when cold cut his expected range by 40%), but the infrastructure exists. It’s the 21st-century version of the water tower or grain elevator—human behavior and tech limits still write the map, only now with federal incentives and smartphone planning.

One Road, Two Coasts, Same Story

Our Mother Road Memory moment revealed something bigger: whether it was water towers in the Mojave or grain elevators on the prairie, railroads were the master planners of small-town America. They decided where people could live, work, and trade based on the unforgiving physics of steam power and wagon wheels. Route 66 simply inherited that blueprint. The highway followed the rails through the desert alphabet towns and the prairie grain stops alike, carrying the same spirit of mobility and opportunity that defined post-war America.

That’s why the Mother Road still feels alive with culture. Every vintage motel, every neon sign, every lonely elevator or faded water tank tells the same quiet tale: infrastructure came first, and the rest of us followed. The internal combustion engine let us drive it, but the railroads drew the lines. And now, EVs are charging up another connective fabric within the Route 66 culture.

Our offhand chat that day didn’t stay in the studio. It sent me back to old maps, railroad histories, and Route 66 photo archives. It reminded me why I’m hitting the road again this summer for the highway’s centennial—notebook in hand, looking for those alphabetical desert ghosts and those ladies-named towns and lakes. Because sometimes the best stories aren’t in the headlines. They’re in the side roads and the side conversations that make you see the map differently and begin to feel the spirit of the road.

Article and interview by Jason Spiess. Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

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