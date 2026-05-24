Albuquerque, New Mexico, played host to a vibrant celebration of Ford Mustang heritage as the Rio Grand Mustang Club brought together approximately 60 to 70 examples of the iconic American pony car at the Ren Rock Shopping Center. Under clear skies and with a refreshing cool breeze, enthusiasts from across the region converged for a day dedicated to one of the most beloved nameplates in automotive history.

The show featured an impressive array of Mustangs spanning decades, from meticulously restored classics to high-powered modern builds. Shelbys dominated much of the landscape, with multiple GT350s and GT500s on display, including striking examples in rare colors and configurations. One standout was a white-on-white Shelby Super Snake, its rarity immediately drawing attention from attendees.

Classic muscle shared the pavement with modern interpretations. A beautifully restored 1969 Mach 1 from Guthrie’s Garage showcased a tasteful resto-mod approach, blending factory aesthetics with upgraded brakes and wheels.

Nearby, a 1969 428 Cobra Jet GT500 represented the raw power of the era, while a striking Mr. Chrome-painted Shelby GT500 shifted through iridescent shades of purple, green, and black in the New Mexico sunlight.

Modern performance machines turned heads as well. A Hennessey Super Venom GT edition, packing 810 horsepower, carried a sticker price reflecting its extensive modifications—drawing both admiration and commentary on its premium valuation. Several Dark Horse models made appearances, including a 2024 example in Amber that served as a mobile sticker station for the event’s host.

Fox Body enthusiasts found plenty to love, with a pristine white-on-white convertible (a triple white example) drawing interest from potential buyers at $18,500. Newer S197 and S550 chassis cars featured supercharger upgrades from Kenny Bell and Paxton, proving that the Mustang community continues pushing performance boundaries while honoring tradition.

Beyond pure Mustangs, the show included related Ford products that added depth to the Americana display. A custom Ford F-100 nicknamed “The Stinker,” which made the journey from Texas, stood out as a monster truck build.

A classic Ford Ranchero provided a rare alternative to the more common Chevrolet El Camino, while a non-Mustang highlight came in the form of a Dodge Viper GTS—its connection to Carroll Shelby adding an interesting historical footnote.

The event had a strong community feel, with club members like Lupe showcasing multiple vehicles, including a 1966 Shelby Cobra and a Coyote-swapped Fox Body. Judging took place for select classics, and the gathering served as both a regional showcase and a social hub for Mustang owners.

Attendees admired details ranging from teal-and-white interior schemes to carbon fiber accents on high-end builds, while practical discussions about maintenance, upgrades (such as Oracle Lighting sequential taillights for Fox Bodies), and value retention flowed naturally.

As the sun continued to shine on this impressive lineup of fastbacks, coupes, and convertibles, the show reinforced why the Mustang remains a cornerstone of American automotive culture. From 1960s legends with 289 and 428 engines to Coyote-swapped restomods and supercharged contemporary beasts, the gathering at Ren Rock celebrated both preservation and performance.

Events like this keep the spirit of the open road alive in the Southwest, connecting generations of enthusiasts who share a passion for chrome, horsepower, and the unmistakable silhouette of a Mustang.

For those cruising the historic corridors of Route 66 and beyond, gatherings such as the Rio Grand Mustang Club show serve as vibrant reminders that American car culture is thriving.

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