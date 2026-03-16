The Route 66 Pit Stop Playoffs is a fun, fan-driven way to celebrate the legendary stops along America’s most famous highway, U.S. Route 66. Built around what we’re calling the Mother Road Bracket, the project pairs iconic diners, motels, roadside attractions, museums, and landmarks along Route 66 with teams participating in the annual college basketball tournament organized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. As the teams advance or are eliminated in the real tournament, the Route 66 location paired with that team follows the same fate in the bracket.

The idea is simple: each iconic stop along Route 66 is randomly matched with a tournament team. If that team wins its game, the corresponding Route 66 stop advances to the next round of the Mother Road Bracket. If the team loses, that pit stop is eliminated. Over the course of the tournament, the bracket narrows until only one Route 66 destination remains standing at the end of the road.

It’s important to note that the Route 66 Pit Stop Playoffs is an independent promotional project with no affiliation or connection to the NCAA, the NCAA Tournament, or any participating schools or teams. Likewise, the businesses, landmarks, and attractions featured in the bracket are not sponsors, partners, or participants in the promotion.

Their inclusion simply celebrates their place in Route 66 history.

The goal of the project is to create a little fun while shining a spotlight on the communities, roadside landmarks, and small businesses that make Route 66 such an enduring symbol of American travel and culture. With the highway approaching its 100th anniversary in 2026, the Mother Road Bracket offers fans, travelers, and Route 66 enthusiasts a creative way to rediscover the historic stops that define the journey from Chicago to the Santa Monica Pier.

At the end of the day, the Route 66 Pit Stop Playoffs isn’t about competition—it’s about storytelling, nostalgia, and celebrating the people and places that continue to keep the spirit of the Mother Road alive.

The Route 66 Pit Stop Playoffs

First Four – “The On-Ramp Games”

Play-In Matchups

1️⃣ Arizona Route 66 Museum (Kingman, AZ) vs El Trovatore Motel (Kingman, AZ)

The Arizona Route 66 Museum, housed in the historic Powerhouse building in Kingman, offers an immersive journey through the Mother Road’s golden era with vintage cars, neon signs, life-size dioramas, and exhibits that trace the highway’s history from its early days to its cultural impact—perfect for anyone wanting to dive deep into Route 66 lore.

In contrast, the El Trovatore Motel provides a nostalgic overnight experience with its Hollywood-themed rooms (think Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and John Wayne), colorful murals, a massive neon tower, and stunning views of the Hualapai Mountains, making it a fun, retro stay right on the historic route.

2️⃣ Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner (Kingman, AZ) vs Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Café (Victorville, CA)

Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner in Kingman is a lively 1950s-style spot serving up classic American fare like juicy burgers, homemade root beer, thick malt shakes, and onion rings in a vibrant, rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere that captures the fun spirit of mid-century road trips.

Meanwhile, Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Café in Victorville is a beloved, no-frills diner that’s been a High Desert staple since 1947, famous for its hearty breakfasts, legendary half-pound burgers (like the Holland Burger), and friendly service—offering that authentic, old-school roadside comfort food experience that keeps locals and travelers coming back.



3️⃣ California Route 66 Museum (Victorville, CA) vs Shields Date Garden (Indio, CA)

The California Route 66 Museum in Victorville is an interactive gem packed into a former café space, featuring rotating displays, photo ops, artifacts from forgotten landmarks like Hula Ville, and a deep focus on the California stretch of the route—ideal for history buffs exploring the western end of the Mother Road.

On the other hand, Shields Date Garden in Indio stands out as a desert oasis since the 1920s, renowned for its fresh date varieties, world-famous date shakes, palm groves, and quirky knight statue greeting visitors along Highway 111—a sweet, refreshing stop that’s become a beloved tradition for cooling off in the Coachella Valley heat.



4️⃣ Bagdad Café (Newberry Springs, CA) vs Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch (Oro Grande, CA)

Bagdad Café in Newberry Springs is the real-life Mojave Desert diner that inspired the cult-classic 1987 film of the same name, drawing international fans with its quirky charm, classic American menu, and remote, cinematic vibe that feels like stepping into a movie set amid the vast desert landscape.

Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch in Oro Grande, created by the late visionary Elmer Long, is a whimsical outdoor art installation of “bottle trees” (metal poles adorned with colorful glass bottles), along with eclectic sculptures and desert finds—a magical, free-spirited roadside wonder that celebrates creativity and turns a simple drive into an unforgettable artistic adventure.

Winners advance into the 64-stop bracket in The Sunset Stretch Bracket

Region 1 – “The Starting Line”

(Chicago → St. Louis)

Lou Mitchell’s Diner (Chicago, IL) Gemini Giant (Wilmington, IL) Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum (Pontiac, IL) Cozy Dog Drive-In (Springfield, IL) Ariston Café (Litchfield, IL) Henry’s Rabbit Ranch (Staunton, IL) Pink Elephant Antique Mall (Livingston, IL) World’s Largest Catsup Bottle (Collinsville, IL) Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station (Dwight, IL) Soulsby’s Shell Service Station (Mt. Olive, IL) Gateway Arch National Park (St. Louis, MO) Ted Drewes Frozen Custard (St. Louis, MO) Meramec Caverns (Sullivan, MO) Wagon Wheel Motel (Cuba, MO) Munger Moss Motel (Lebanon, MO) 66 Drive-In Theater (Carthage, MO)

Region 2 – “Ozark Highway”

(Missouri → Kansas → Oklahoma)

Boots Court Motel (Carthage, MO) Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store (Riverton, KS) Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum (Baxter Springs, KS) Rainbow Curve Bridge (Riverton, KS) Galena Mining & Historical Museum (Galena, KS) Cars on the Route (Galena, KS) Coleman Theatre (Miami, OK) Blue Whale of Catoosa (Catoosa, OK) — reopening/renovated for 2026 Centennial Rock Café (Stroud, OK) Pops 66 (Arcadia, OK) Round Barn (Arcadia, OK) Seaba Station Motorcycle Museum (Warwick, OK) Threatt Filling Station (Luther, OK) Oklahoma Route 66 Museum (Clinton, OK) Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park (Foyil, OK) Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios (Tulsa, OK)

Region 3 – “High Plains Drive”

(Oklahoma → Texas → New Mexico)

Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Café (Shamrock, TX) Devil’s Rope Museum (McLean, TX) Leaning Tower of Texas (Groom, TX) Cadillac Ranch (Amarillo, TX) Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo, TX) Palo Duro Canyon State Park (Canyon, TX) Midpoint Café (Adrian, TX) Vega Motel (Vega, TX) Glenrio Historic District (Glenrio, TX/NM border) Blue Swallow Motel (Tucumcari, NM) Route 66 Monument (Tucumcari, NM) Blue Hole (Santa Rosa, NM) 66 Diner (Albuquerque, NM) Kimo Theater (Albuquerque, NM) Rio Puerco Bridge (Albuquerque, NM) Tinkertown Museum (Sandia Park, NM)

Region 4 – “The Sunset Stretch”

(Arizona → California)

Wigwam Motel (Holbrook, AZ) Standin’ on the Corner Park (Winslow, AZ) Meteor Crater (near Winslow, AZ) Jack Rabbit Trading Post (Joseph City, AZ) Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In (Seligman, AZ) Hackberry General Store (Hackberry, AZ) Oatman Highway Burros (Oatman, AZ) Lowell Observatory (Flagstaff, AZ) Petrified Forest National Park (near Holbrook, AZ) Roy’s Motel & Café (Amboy, CA) Randy’s Donuts (Inglewood, CA) Santa Monica Pier / End of Route 66 Sign (Santa Monica, CA 13–16. Winners of the First Four

1️⃣ Arizona Route 66 Museum (Kingman, AZ) vs El Trovatore Motel (Kingman, AZ)

2️⃣ Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner (Kingman, AZ) vs Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Café (Victorville, CA)

3️⃣ California Route 66 Museum (Victorville, CA) vs Shields Date Garden (Indio, CA)

4️⃣ Bagdad Café (Newberry Springs, CA) vs Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch (Oro Grande, CA)

Check back tomorrow for more updates, match ups and Route 66 Pit Stop Playoffs and Mother Road Madness!