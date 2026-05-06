Ken “Ken Dog” kicked off his long-awaited journey down the iconic Mother Road, Route 66, starting from Chicago and heading toward home in Oklahoma. After months of anticipation, the day finally arrived. His adventure began with a standout hotel breakfast featuring abundant vegetarian options, fresh fruit juices, and a spread impressive enough to rival a restaurant buffet.

Leaving Chicago proved more challenging than expected. The hotel used a paid parking lot a couple blocks away, and navigating the city’s notorious traffic—even on a Tuesday morning—tested his patience with long lights reminiscent of Florida. Still, the towering buildings and urban energy left a strong impression. Ken, no stranger to big cities but not a frequent visitor, soaked in the views and strongly recommended that first-time travelers spend a few days exploring Chicago before hitting the road.

Once clear of downtown congestion, the real excitement began at the official starting point near the Chicago Art Institute. “This is absolutely exciting,” Ken shared as he officially began his drive on Route 66. What followed was a memorable first day filled with classic roadside stops, historic spots, and plenty of unexpected discoveries.

Early Highlights Along the Route

One of the first notable landmarks was the Cindiland Motel in Cicero, Illinois. Opened in 1960 with just 18 rooms, it once served as the last motel before Chicago. Rooms originally cost $6.18, and cab drivers dropping off guests received a free Zippo-style lighter.

Next came a true Route 66 institution: Henry’s Drive-In. Operating since the 1950s, this spot serves Chicago-style hot dogs “run through the garden,” Italian beef, and sausages. Even as a vegetarian, Ken appreciated its legendary status as a meal in itself for hungry travelers.

Just down the road, an oversized figure advertising Stripes Barbecue caught his eye—described as one of the many “giants” along the route. While admiring it, Ken spotted a fantastic mural on the building featuring nostalgic pop culture references like Land of the Lost and Planet of the Apes. As a self-proclaimed lover of good wall murals, he took time to stretch his legs and enjoy the quirky artwork.

In Makook, Illinois (a small town of about 200 people), Ken stopped for the town’s famous sign, which echoes the style of the “Welcome to Las Vegas” landmark and draws plenty of visitors. The sign shares a parking lot with the long-running Steak and Egger, which has served massive quantities of eggs since the 1950s.

Chicken Stops and Nostalgic Joliet

Further along in Willowbrook, Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket (originally a simple lunch counter in a gas station in the late 1920s) tempted passersby with the aroma of its famous fried chicken. Though Ken doesn’t eat meat, he enjoyed the atmosphere and noted its busy vibe and strong reputation.

Nearby, White Fence Farm—famous for its chicken dinners and vast collection of antique cars, machines, and artifacts—offered a scenic drive-by. Unfortunately, it was closed the day after Labor Day, but Ken appreciated the property’s historic charm.

In Joliet, the fun took a distinctly Blues Brothers turn. At the small Rich & Creamy ice cream shop, Blues Brothers figures stood watch on the roof. Across the street, Dixon 66 (a tow truck company turned photo stop) features original bricks from the historic Route 66 roadway, allowing visitors to literally stand on a piece of history.

Ken then crossed the historic Ruby Street Bridge (built in 1935 and later rehabilitated) before reaching the Old Joliet Prison. Made famous in The Blues Brothers (a film Ken watched in preparation for the trip) and familiar to him from Prison Break, the prison sparked real enthusiasm. He located the exact spot where Elwood parks outside the gate in the movie and shared fascinating details: construction began in 1857 using limestone quarried by prisoners, with the first inmates arriving in 1858.

Museum and Final Stops

A visit to the Joliet Area Historical Museum provided broader context about the town, its limestone industry, and local history, including some Blues Brothers memorabilia (complete with screen-worn costumes). While it wasn’t heavily focused on Route 66, Ken enjoyed the exhibits, stained glass panels, and learning about the community.

One final Blues Brothers-related stop at Route 66 Food and Fuel delivered more photo opportunities. From there, Ken headed toward Elwood, Illinois, wrapping up the day at a memorial dedicated to local workers.

Day one of Ken Dog’s Route 66 journey was packed with classic diners, quirky roadside attractions, deep dives into local history, and plenty of Blues Brothers nostalgia in Joliet. Despite traffic delays and a few closed spots due to the post-holiday timing, the trip delivered exactly what fans of the Mother Road love: character, stories, and that unmistakable sense of adventure.

As Ken noted, there’s so much to see in just the first stretch. With many more miles ahead to Oklahoma, this was only the beginning of a full Route 66 experience.

Safe travels, Ken Dog—looking forward to the next leg!

Every Route 66 journey has a beginning...



This drive kicks off in Chicago, the official starting point of the Mother Road and the place where an incredible bucket list adventure finally becomes real. With the camera rolling and the excitement building, I point the car southwest and begin my journey down one of the most legendary highways in the world.



Leaving Chicago behind, the road quickly delivers one of Route 66’s most iconic early stops — the historic Joliet Prison. Made famous to a whole new generation by The Blues Brothers, this stop blends Route 66 history with pop culture legend. Standing here, it’s impossible not to hear, “We’re on a mission from God.”



From Joliet, the journey continues through classic Illinois Route 66 scenery — old alignments, historic roadways, and small towns that still carry the spirit of the Mother Road. The drive wraps up in Elwood, marking the end of the first leg of an unforgettable cross-country adventure.



This isn’t just another drive — it’s the start of a lifelong dream, the first miles of a bucket list Route 66 journey that will stretch all the way to the Pacific Ocean.



If you love Route 66, road trips, American history, and iconic movie locations, this is the perfect place to begin.



👉 Hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and ride along with me as I officially start my journey down the Mother Road — one legendary mile at a time.

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