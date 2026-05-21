Travelers Tidd & Jack retracing the historic Route 66 often find that the journey’s charm lies not in grand destinations but in the eccentric roadside attractions and unexpected detours that define America’s Main Street. At the midpoint of their cross-country adventure, a British couple—Tidd & Jack—embarked on the next leg of their trip, blending nostalgia, spray paint, and local flavors across the Texas-New Mexico border.

For Tidd & Jack, the day began with a return visit to two iconic “ranches” near Amarillo, Texas. First came the Slug Bug Ranch, a scrappier, more modest cousin to the famous Cadillac Ranch. Instead of classic Cadillacs buried nose-down in the dirt, visitors encounter Volkswagen Beetles half-submerged in the ground.

The pair, armed with fresh spray paint from a local shop, selected a Beetle as their canvas. Tidd painted neatly while Jack made bold statements, including a nod to his netball team. One car received a full green treatment in honor of Tidd’s mother’s old bright green Beetle. “Bloody beautiful,” Jack declared of their handiwork.

From there, they headed back to the better-known Cadillac Ranch. The site was busier than on their previous visit, complete with a food truck selling spray paint and merchandise. High winds made exploration brief, and their previous year’s painted contributions had vanished beneath fresh layers from other visitors. Disappointed but undeterred, the couple noted the ample paint still available on the graffiti-covered classics before moving on.

Crossing into New Mexico, they reached Tucumcari. The previous evening’s Walmart run had turned comedic: an $80 item intended as a gift for Tidd’s mom far exceeded expectations, leading to a return for store credit and an hour spent browsing to use it. The silver lining? Beaver nuggets secured.

A short drive revealed sparse scenery, though they passed a building featured in the movie Cars and the New Mexico state sign.

The next morning started with a recommendation from a local at the historic Blue Swallow Motel. Breakfast at Sidekicks on 66 delivered despite its unassuming exterior. Jack, still recovering from a massive steak challenge at the Big Texan, powered through steak, eggs, and potatoes.

Tidd opted for quesadillas with a side of green chili that proved respectably spicy. The small, touristy spot offered classic roadside hospitality and set a relaxed tone for the day.

In Santa Rosa, the pair stopped at a former service station turned vintage car museum and curio shop. The collection impressed, with pristine Mustangs, Camaros, and other classics—some even for sale at eye-watering prices.

Though no purchases were made beyond tickets and browsing, the stop highlighted the Route’s enduring love affair with American automobiles.

A quick detour brought them to the Blue Hole, a striking natural spring with vivid blue water. On a busy Saturday filled with swimmers, they opted not to join in, citing the crowd and lack of towels, but admired its beauty from afar.

Pushing toward Santa Fe, they found the adobe-style architecture reminiscent of Breaking Bad sets but continued to the small town of Madrid for a cinematic detour. The one-street town served as a filming location for the 2007 comedy Wild Hogs, starring John Travolta. The diner built for the movie now operates as a shop.

The couple browsed merchandise and secured belated birthday gifts before hunger led them to the Mine Shaft Tavern during a bustling two-day blues festival. Jack tackled a green chili cheeseburger (Hatch chilies, it turned out, proved milder than feared), while Tidd enjoyed chicken tenders, fries, and mac and cheese amid live music. The lively atmosphere and hearty portions provided a perfect mid-afternoon break.

By late afternoon, the travelers reached the outskirts of Albuquerque. The city’s gritty first impressions—echoing the edgy vibe of Breaking Bad—left them eager to explore its filming locations the following day. Practical challenges persisted: many Route 66 passport stamp locations had already closed, a recurring theme when driving later in the day.

As the sun set on another stretch of the Mother Road, Tidd & Jack wrapped up with some souvenir shopping, including a sports mystery bag that yielded a signed shirt and other items.

Their day captured the essence of Route 66 travel: equal parts planning and spontaneity, famous landmarks and hidden gems, and the simple joy of the open road shared between companions.

With Albuquerque’s Breaking Bad sights on the horizon and more of the historic highway ahead, the midway point proved that the journey’s most memorable moments often come from its quirkiest stops.

Click here for Tidd & Jack Travels YouTube Channel

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.