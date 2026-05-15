Tucked along the Mother Road in northeast Oklahoma, Miami welcomes travelers with a blend of living history, colorful public art, and hometown pride. On a sunny Sunday morning, the downtown streets buzz with the quiet energy of a community that honors its past while embracing visitors from the iconic highway.

Miami and its surrounding area have produced notable talent. Baseball legend Mickey Mantle was born in 1931 in nearby Spavinaw, Oklahoma—just a short drive from Miami—before his family moved to Commerce. His legacy as one of the greatest switch-hitters in MLB history adds extra Americana flavor to the region.

Music legends also call this area home. Steve Earle Gaines, lead guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, was born in Miami in 1949 and graduated from the local high school in 1967. Country fans know Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square (with wife Shawna), who graduated in the class of 1991.

More recently, Joe Don Rooney, lead guitarist of Rascal Flatts until 2021, graduated from Miami schools in 1994 and was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in his hometown.

The Crown Jewel: Coleman Theatre

The heart of downtown Miami is the Coleman Theatre Beautiful, a Spanish Colonial Revival landmark built in 1929 by local mining magnate George Coleman. Billed as the most elaborate theater between Dallas and Kansas City at its opening, it features an ornate Louis XV-style interior and has hosted vaudeville acts, movies, and legendary performers.

Never closed for long and lovingly maintained, the theater still presents regular programs and events. It houses the original Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Right across from it on historic Route 66, visitors can admire the marquee and ticket booth—though Sunday closures may keep the doors shut for a quiet exterior view. A connected ballroom and conference center add modern versatility to the historic venue.

Murals, Neon, and Small-Town Charm

Miami’s downtown is a visual feast for Route 66 enthusiasts:

The Miami Public Library (opened 1926) features a delightful mural with literary icons: Paddington Bear, Mr. Toad, the Cheshire Cat, Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage, Dr. Seuss characters, and more.

A large Route 66 mural on the United Way building highlights the highway’s path from California to its eastern connections.

An Ottawa County mural depicts local history, including a helicopter, windmill, and the scissor-tailed flycatcher (Oklahoma’s state bird).

Nostalgia hits hard with a mural nodding to the 1980s–90s cartoon Hong Kong Phooey, complete with a Route 66 emblem.

Other murals capture daily life in Miami from 1891 to 1991, alongside reflections of the community’s mining and agricultural heritage.

Historic touches abound: the replica Gateway sign welcoming visitors to downtown (modeled after an original from the early 1900s that was removed in the 1930s), the Miami Little Theater, Ottawa County Historical Society (with mining relics and local artifacts), and classic spots like Hadley’s Cafe on Route 66, Main Street Cafe, Woody’s Bar and Grill, and Goodfellas Pizzeria.

Architectural details shine too—rounded building corners, ghost signs (including one for a jewelry store), an old R&M Motors gas station/repair shop, and flower-filled pocket parks. The area feels revitalized, with the Coleman complex anchoring a cultural district that draws road-trippers year-round.

Miami perfectly embodies Route 66 spirit: resilient small-town America with big personality. Whether you’re chasing musical or baseball history, admiring murals and neon, exploring the Coleman Theatre, or simply soaking in the downtown vibe, this stop delivers authentic Americana without the crowds of larger destinations.

As one visitor’s walking tour captured it best: from the library’s storybook charm to the theater’s grandeur and the highway murals stretching toward Santa Monica, Miami invites you to slow down, look around, and keep exploring.

Next time you’re on the Mother Road, pull over in Miami—you’ll be glad you did.

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