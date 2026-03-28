On a sun-drenched stretch of historic Route 66 in Galena, Kansas, the old road comes alive once more.

It all began with a ribbon of asphalt dreamed up in 1926 — America’s Mother Road. For decades it carried Dust Bowl families fleeing toward California in battered trucks, soldiers heading to war, and postwar dreamers chasing opportunity in shiny new cars.

Motels with neon signs, diners serving pie and coffee, quirky roadside attractions, and small towns full of hospitality dotted its 2,400 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles. But when the interstates arrived, many believed the old highway had died.

Then, in 1990, historian and storyteller Michael Wallis published Route 66: The Mother Road — a heartfelt, richly illustrated love letter to the people, places, and spirit of the highway. Part history book, part road trip narrative, it captured forgotten stories of everyday Americans and celebrated the road’s enduring soul.

The book didn’t just document the past; it helped spark a nationwide revival. Travelers returned. Towns began restoring their Route 66 icons. And the Mother Road found new life.

Years later, that same passion caught the eye of Pixar Animation Studios. When the filmmakers set out to create Cars, they turned to Michael Wallis as their guide. He took the creative team on memorable road trips along the real Route 66 in rented Cadillacs, showing them the hidden corners, weathered signs, and warm-hearted locals that would inspire the fictional town of Radiator Springs. Wallis even lent his voice to Sheriff, the wise, no-nonsense police car who keeps order in that sleepy desert town.

Two decades after the movie’s release, the celebration has come full circle.

On April 4th, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, families, classic car enthusiasts, and Route 66 fans will gather at Luigi’s Pit Stop — the bright yellow tribute to Pixar’s beloved Fiat 500 mechanic, located at:

205 East Front Street, Galena, Kansas.

Right beside the historic road, the site features life-sized Cars replicas, including a dedicated Sheriff car honoring Michael Wallis himself for his dedication to preserving small-town Route 66.

The 20th Anniversary Retro Car Show promises a day of prizes, live music, photo opportunities with beloved movie icons, and plenty of classic cars rumbling down the old alignment.

Special guests include Michael Wallis — bestselling author, Route 66 ambassador, and the voice of Sheriff — and Dean “Crazy Legs” Walker, a colorful local personality known for his energetic presence and deep ties to the Kansas stretch of the Mother Road.

As visitors stroll the checkered pavement, snap photos with Luigi and the gang, and listen to stories from the road, they’ll feel the same magic that Wallis captured in his book and that Pixar brought to life on screen: the simple joy of the open highway, the charm of small towns, and the timeless American spirit of adventure.

Bring the family. Take pictures. Cruise the Mother Road. And celebrate the highway — and the movie — that made it famous all over again.

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