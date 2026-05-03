Route 66 has long symbolized freedom, reinvention, and discovery. This summer, that spirit takes on new meaning through the Pier to Pier Podcast with a weekly segment called — Route 66 Reset, a series of interviews exploring mental wellness through the lens of the open road.

For most, a road trip is more than a road trip, it’s an exercise in patience, will power and acceptance. Route 66 Reset is a journey into both landscape and mindset—where miles traveled become moments reclaimed. Through quiet stretches of the Mother Road, small-town conversations, and intentional pauses along the way, this Original Content series invites audiences to reflect, reset, and reconnect.

About Mental Health Along The Mother Road

Route 66 Reset is a weekly audio and digital segment featured within Route 66 Americana Archive’s Roadside Recordings, Pier to Pier Podcast and roadside stops captured live along historic Route 66.

Each episode blends storytelling, expert insight, and real-world perspectives.

Route 66 Reset Segments may include:

Mental Health Conversations – Practical tools and insights from professionals

Traveler Stories – Personal accounts of reflection and renewal on the road

Wellness Stops – Locations that foster stillness, clarity, and connection

Driver’s Fatigue – This is a critical safety issue, often stemming from, and contributing to stress, anxiety, and depression

Letters and Postcards - Using Route 66 Stamps, hand written letters and Hello From The Road postcards sent along with random Route 66 gifts sent to friends and family

Mental wellness is deeply personal—there is no single path forward. Yet shared stories and accessible tools remind us that no one walks alone. Route 66, with its legacy of independence and community, offers a natural backdrop for these conversations.

From the Interstate’s impact on the Main Street of America to the small family businesses relying on Route 66’s fiscal fluidity, community connectivity and artistic acceptance, the Mother Road has more stories than Mother Goose.

Route 66 Reset Volume One: A Personal Journey

For media veteran Jason Spiess, this project is both professional and personal.

“This isn’t just about miles,” he says. “It’s about moments—conversations at sunrise, letters written at roadside diners, and the realization that sometimes clarity finds you when you finally slow down.”

There’s a certain irony about using Route 66 to slow down. A unique introspective on how escaping emotional using the vehicle of a road trip, can open the mind, body and soul to new adventures, ideas and life perspectives.

Through interviews with professionals, travelers, and local communities, Route 66 Reset highlights an often-overlooked truth: healing doesn’t always happen in an office—it can happen anywhere.

Route 66 Reset will encourages open dialogue around mental health and wellness. The intention behind the content series is simply to provide practical, real-world mental wellness insights, stories and educational resources.

In addition, Route 66 Reset will showcase and document authentic voices and communities who have overcome personal and professional obstacles on their own mental wellness journey along the Mother Road.

Organizations interested in supporting mental wellness, community connection, and American storytelling are invited to collaborate as this project travels the Mother Road during its centennial era.

Closing Reflection

Route 66 isn’t just a road—it’s a mirror. And for those willing to take the journey, it may offer something rare in today’s world: the space to find your way back to yourself.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

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