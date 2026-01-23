Route 66, a historic highway that passes through more than 25 tribal nations, is being revitalized by Indigenous communities to offer travelers an authentic cultural experience.

Gail Chehak, a citizen of the Klamath Tribe in Oregon, has been working with the American Indigenous Tourism Association for 11 years to highlight pueblos and tribes along the Mother Road. “We said, you know, we need a travel guide, you know, just a map of the route and the tribes associated with the route, and so we came up with the project,” she said.

“Most of the routes that are traveled across the country were first traveled by native peoples,” said a source. “They were hunting routes, they were trade routes, they were gatherings, you know.”

These trails eventually evolved into Route 66, which brought opportunities to attract visitors, though it wasn’t always an authentic representation of Native communities. “The tepees, wigwams, cigar store Indians, and unfortunately, what they missed was the wonderful, vibrant cultures that did exist,” Chehak said. “What they did was they transplanted images from other tribes to this area and you would see they would ask pueblo people to put on headdresses for the tourists when they came through.”

Chehak explained that this guide removes stereotypes by creating an authentic experience and welcoming travelers into Native communities along Route 66. “What happened since 2015 to now is hundreds of new businesses have started, new restaurants, new galleries, new events,” she said.

Even new attractions have been added. “One of the things that I added this year, I found that we’re adding this year, are a lot of the powwows. A lot of people haven’t been to a powwow, some of them don’t even know they are welcome there,” she said. “At the end of the route is one of the largest powwows in the country at the San Manuel Nation.”

Their website and app are interactive, allowing travelers to schedule stops along the historic route, visiting places including Sky City, the Acoma Pueblo, and artwork on the Zuni Pueblo, all communities that have been along the route for so long.

“I think the road is a symbol of adventure, of exploration, and kind of opening people’s eyes to the west,” said a source, emphasizing the road’s potential to enlighten those who wish to learn the truth about Native culture along one of the most historic roads in the world.

To view the historical map, click here.

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