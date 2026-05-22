In addition to the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series action at Route 66 Raceway, nine drivers collected Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series victories at the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals.



Jamie Noonan took over the lead in the championship standings in Top Alcohol Dragster with his second win of the season and third overall. In the final, Noonan topped Angelle Sampey, 5.353 to 5.404.



For the 51st time in his incredible career, Sean Bellemeur collected a Top Alcohol Funny Car title. Bellemeur drove the Bartone Bros. Camaro to a 5.496 in the final round to outrun Annie Whiteley’s competitive 5.560.



Four-time Comp world champ Bruno Massel won at his home event when he overcame opponent Jeremy Bailey’s perfect .000 reaction time. Massel gave up nearly seven hundredths at the start and rallied to win with a (-.521) 6.979 in his turbocharged CC/AT Cobalt.



Dave Dupps Jr. highlighted his Super Stock win with a perfect 9.700 on his 9.70 dial to stop Gene Mosbek, who took the stripe, but broke out with a 10.167 on his 10.17 dial.



Jamey Picht wheeled his vintage Buick to a long-awaited first national event Wally when he stopped Brent Voges in the Stock final. Both drivers hit the Tree hard with Picht taking the double-breakout win with a 10.995 on his 11.00 dial.



Nathan Prose earned his first national event Wally in his third-career final with an 8.915 in the Super Comp final against Chad Lamont, who left first by a few thousandths, but broke out with an 8.897.



Rock Haas debuted a new car in the best possible way with the NHRA Best Appearing award and a win in Super Gas. Haas drove a great race including the final where he took a 9.937 to 9.881 win over Chris Sullivan.



Daniel Wood joined the ranks of first-time winners with a victory in Right Trailers Top Dragster. Wood used a perfect 6.670 on his 6.67 dial to stop Mark Grame, who was just .003-second behind in one of the best races of the weekend.



Brian Brown broke before the final round of Right Trailers Top Sportsman, sending Larry Demers to his sixth NHRA national event Wally.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.



