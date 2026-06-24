Love Your Pet on Route 66: The Crunchy Puppy and The Mother Road's Market

There is a peculiar alchemy that happens at a small-town farmers market on a Tuesday morning. The week hasn’t quite reached that hump day status nor is the weekend hustle of the big Saturday for local markets.

Tuesday almost seems like it is more for the regulars. Tuesday is for the people who actually need to buy something and not bump elbows and shoulders with the weekend traffic.

Webb City, Missouri sits just outside of Joplin in the southwest corner of the state, close enough to the Kansas line that you can feel the geography shifting — the Ozark plateau giving way to the plains, the hardwood timber thinning out.

This isn’t really the type of things you’d see in the glossy Route 66 guidebooks, but that is precisely why it matters. The Mother Road was never really about the landmarks that made it onto the postcards. It was about the ten thousand places in between, the communities that the highway stitched together and that quietly stitched themselves back together when the interstate came through and the through-traffic dried up. Webb City is one of those places.

So is this market. So is Lee Ann Davis.

From Farm to Fido

Lee Ann Davis runs a table at the Webb City Farmers Market under the name The Crunchy Puppy. The branding is playful — the name has the right kind of crunch to it, the onomatopoeia doing real work — but the operation behind it is dead serious, built on a philosophy of agriculture that challenges the way most Americans think about the relationship between the food they eat and the food they give their animals.

The throughline is simple, even if the execution is anything but: Davis and her family run a farm about thirty minutes from Webb City where they raise organic chicken, grass-fed beef, and lamb. No antibiotics. No vaccines. No added hormones.

The animals live the way animals are naturally inclined to live, and when they are processed, the operation is as close to whole-animal as you can get. The cuts that go to human customers go to human customers. The cuts, organs, and parts that don’t — the feet, the heads, the tongues, the livers, the ears and paws and hides — those become dog treats.

It is a philosophy with deep roots in pre-industrial food culture and a growing relevance in an era when people are increasingly suspicious of ingredient lists they can’t pronounce on products manufactured in facilities they’ll never see. If you raise the animal yourself, if you know exactly what went into it across its entire life, then you know exactly what’s going into the treat you’re handing your dog.

The best part about the Farm to Fido philosophy is that the supply chain is thirty minutes of Missouri highway to get product to market on the Mother Road.

“What we don’t use for people, we turn into dog treats,” Davis explained, with the matter-of-fact directness of someone who has said this enough times that the logic has become self-evident.

And it is self-evident, once you hear it. The only question is why the rest of the pet food industry ever departed from this model in the first place.

The Dehydrated Advantage

For the Route 66 traveler — and there are more of them every year, the road having undergone something of a cultural renaissance as Americans rediscover the pleasure of the slow route — The Crunchy Puppy offers something genuinely practical alongside the philosophical appeal.

The treats are dehydrated.

This matters more than it might initially seem. The road is long. The car is warm. You’ve got a dog in the back seat who has been a remarkably good sport about the last six hours of driving through the Missouri plains and Ozarks, and you want to reward that patience with something that isn’t a processed commercial biscuit from a gas station rotating rack.

What you want is something real. But real food spoils. Real food requires refrigeration. Real food does not survive the trunk of a car through an Oklahoma summer.

Dehydration solves that problem with the elegance of ancient technology. Strip the moisture out and you strip out the primary mechanism of bacterial growth. What you’re left with is something that retains the nutritional profile and the flavor of the original ingredient — the liver still tastes like liver, the chicken foot still delivers the collagen and the cartilage — but with a shelf life that turns the impractical into the eminently packable.

“They will last forever,” Davis said, with only slight hyperbole. “The shelf life is incredible.”

For the dog traveling Route 66 with its human, this is the difference between a real treat and a compromise. You can pick up a bag in Webb City and still be handing out the same treats when you cross into New Mexico two days later.

The Variety Pack and the Art of Curation

The anchor product at The Crunchy Puppy table is the variety pack: fifteen different treats in a single package, priced at $25 against an à la carte value of $33. This is smart retail, the kind of bundling logic that works in every industry because it solves the paradox of choice while delivering genuine value.

But what makes the variety pack interesting is what’s actually in it. This is not fifteen variations of the same processed ingredient reformulated into different shapes. This is fifteen genuinely different things from four different animals — chicken, beef, lamb, and rabbit — each bringing its own texture, its own nutritional profile, its own novelty. A rabbit paw. A lamb tongue. A chicken foot. A chicken liver. The list goes on, and it reads like a nose-to-tail charcuterie board for the canine palate.

For dogs, this variety is not just entertainment. Different proteins rotate through a diet in ways that can reduce the development of food sensitivities. Different textures provide different levels of engagement and different degrees of dental work. The rabbit paw and the chicken foot are not the same experience, for the dog or for the farmer who produced them.

Davis also offers individual products for customers who want to build their own assortment — a pick-your-own option that puts the curation back in the buyer’s hands. The logic here is inclusive rather than exclusive: not everyone’s dog wants the same things, and the market table is large enough to accommodate the specific.

The Crunchy Puppy

The Dinosaur Feet For Dogs

And then there are the turkey products, which deserve their own paragraph because Lee Ann Davis’s description of them deserves to be preserved in the historical record.

“I call them dinosaur feet,” she said, and she is not wrong.

Turkey feet are large. Substantially large. Cartoonishly large, if you have spent most of your life thinking of turkey as something that arrives on a platter in November, already rendered unrecognizable from the bird it once was. Hold a turkey foot in your hand and you understand, in a way that no documentary can quite convey, why paleontologists think birds and dinosaurs share a lineage. The scaled skin, the long curved toes, the architectural grip of the thing — it is a foot designed by evolution for a world that no longer quite exists, repurposed now as an extraordinarily durable chew for a dog who has nowhere to be.

“They’ll keep your dog busy for a while,” Davis said, which may be the understatement of the farmers market season.

Turkey feet run two for five dollars. Turkey heads — a product that requires a certain philosophical comfort level from the owner, though the dog will have no such reservations — run four dollars each.

The turkey products sit alongside an extensive catalog: chicken heads, chicken wings, chicken feet, rabbit heads, rabbit hide, rabbit ears, rabbit paws, packages of lamb liver, packages of chicken liver. The table is an education in anatomy and in the extraordinary range of things a well-raised animal can provide, if you’re willing to use all of it.

The Farmer’s Market and the Road

There is something worth sitting with here, something about the relationship between this table and this road and this particular moment in American food culture.

Route 66 was built to move things. People, goods, ideas — the highway was infrastructure for a certain American metabolism, the constant conversion of distance into commerce. Farmers drove their products to markets in cities. Consumers drove from suburbs to buy things made somewhere else. The logic of the road was the logic of centralization: aggregate, distribute, repeat.

The Crunchy Puppy inverts that logic at the smallest possible scale. The farm is thirty minutes away. The farmer is standing at the table. The animal was raised without the antibiotics and the hormones and the industrial inputs that make modern meat production scalable but that also introduce the layers of uncertainty that increasingly make consumers uneasy. The supply chain is short enough to explain in a single conversation. You are buying something from the person who made it, who raised it, who drove it here this morning.

This is not a new idea. It is, in fact, a very old idea. What is new is the cultural moment — the growing awareness that the century-long experiment in industrial food production has produced efficiency at the cost of things that are harder to quantify: trust, transparency, the sense that you know what you’re putting into your body and into your animals.

The farmers market, in 2026, is where that awareness lands on a Tuesday morning in Webb City, Missouri. It is where Lee Ann Davis sets up her table, answers questions with the patience of someone who genuinely believes in what she’s selling, and sends travelers back down the road with a bag of dehydrated chicken feet and a rabbit paw or two.

Finding The Crunchy Puppy

For the Route 66 traveler who wants to stock up but can’t make the Tuesday market timing work, Davis ships nationwide through her website at thecrunchypuppy.com. The full range of treats is available online, which means the variety pack — and the dinosaur feet — are accessible regardless of where you are on the route when the impulse strikes.

But if you can make it to the Webb City Farmers Market, make it. There is something different about buying directly from the person who raised the animals, who dehydrated the treats, who loaded the car and set up the table this morning. The product is the same either way. The context is not.

That context — the story behind the thing, the farmer’s face attached to the label, the thirty minutes of Missouri highway between the farm and this table — is exactly what Route 66 at its best has always been selling. Not the souvenir, but the connection.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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