Live from the Raceway: Will County, Vintage Fords, and the Stories Route 66 Can’t Afford to Lose

There’s a particular kind of magic that happens when you broadcast a podcast from the press box of a working racetrack. Cars roar past in the background. A Vizsla-Chesapeake mix named Gouda wanders between guests, tail wagging and slapping people’s knees. And somewhere between the noise and the laughter, real stories about real places get told — the kind that don’t make it into travel brochures.

That’s exactly what unfolded when Pier to Pier Podcast host Jason Spiess and special guest co-host Jessica Anderson, Miss Route 66 Eastern Ambassador, settled in at the Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison County, just outside St. Louis — part of an ongoing multimedia journey documenting life, culture, and community along America’s most storied highway.

Their subject for the day: Will County, Illinois. The first major stop on Route 66 out of Chicago. And, as it turns out, a place with more layers than most travelers ever stop long enough to find.

The Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and the Guitar That Froze a Crowd

Ask Jessica Anderson what pulls her to Will County and she doesn’t hesitate: music.

“Music’s really important to me and my family,” she said. “And I really enjoyed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame up there.”

She’s referring to the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Joliet — not to be confused with the national institution in Cleveland — a celebration dedicated exclusively to Illinois artists. Cheap Trick, the legendary Rockford band, is among its honorees and even holds a stake in the Rialto Theater nearby.

Anderson was present for a milestone moment: the unveiling of a giant guitar sign in January, when temperatures plummeted and the crowd packed in anyway.

“We were shoulder to shoulder watching it be lit up,” she recalled. “We had Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands up there — Cheap Trick of course — and it was just amazing to see the history and the people come together on such a cold day and sing with the bands. What a neat experience.”

It’s the kind of civic pride that Route 66 tends to surface in people. The highway has always been as much about community identity as it is about asphalt.

The Man with the Fords — and a Museum Racing Against Time

If there’s one story from the episode that cuts deepest, it belongs to Romeoville and a man named Jordan Beller.

Spiess had just come from interviewing Beller, owner of the Beller Auto Museum — a collection of vintage Fords that he has spent a lifetime assembling. Beller is in his late eighties. During the interview, he spoke candidly: he may not have a year left.

“He’s got all these old Fords,” Spiess said, his tone quieter than the racetrack behind him. “He’s been selling some of them this last year to try to keep the museum going as long as possible — because his daughter is probably going to sell them. The museum may not stay open after he passes.”

It’s a sentence that hangs in the air.

Anderson nodded. “A lot of these museums really are the heart and soul of one or two people. And when they go, it goes.”

Spiess agreed — and added a practical footnote for anyone listening: if you’re in the market for a classic Ford, Beller is selling. But the larger message was the one Route 66 advocates have been repeating for decades: visit these places now. Not someday. Now. The history of this highway is not being preserved in amber. It is alive, aging, and in some cases, quietly slipping away.

The museum itself is worth seeking out — some vehicles are immaculate, others rough around the edges in the way only genuinely old things can be. Spiess compared a few of the rustier specimens to his cast iron pans at the lake. High praise, in its own way.

Joliet: Baseball, Blues Brothers, and the Longest Claim in the Midwest

Joliet anchors Will County’s Route 66 identity with the kind of density that rewards curiosity. One is the Slammers Stadium. Then there is the old jail — made famous by the Blues Brothers — which Spiess noted has become something of a pilgrimage site for fans. And, of course, the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

There’s also a gas station in Joliet that may or may not be the longest continuously operating station on the entire route — “if my memory serves me,” Spiess offered with the careful hedge of someone who has learned that Route 66 claims are contested territory.

“Everybody wants to claim the birthplace,” Anderson laughed. “Everybody wants to claim the biggest, the longest, the longest running.”

It’s true. The highway has always attracted champions — of towns, of diners, of gas pumps. Some claims overlap. Some contradict. All of them reflect a genuine and deeply human desire to be part of something larger than one’s own small piece of road.

The Food: Still Chicago, But Starting to Shift

Will County sits in that comfortable culinary zone where Chicago still dominates — Italian beef, Chicago-style hot dogs, deep-dish pizza — but the edges are beginning to soften into something more distinctly Illinoisan.

Anderson is an unapologetic food tourist. She talked about the cuisine the way some people talk about architecture — as a living record of where you are and who was there before you.

“One of the best parts of travel is the cuisine,” she said. “You can still get some great Italian beef and the Chicago hot dog and the Chicago pizza. And that’s one of the beautiful things about the entire route — the different cuisines. Down in Springfield, that’s where you have the horseshoe and the pony shoe.”

Spiess, meanwhile, is on what he calls the full Americana tour. That means Indian food. Thai food. But also Waffle House. Also Denny’s. Also McDonald’s.

“I’m doing the Americana tour,” he said, without apology. “Americana is Waffle House. It is Denny’s on 66. I’m probably just going to get a coffee. Maybe some pie or pancakes.”

He did share a quick mention about his visit a Waffle House. He wanted some coffee and a piece of pecan pie. There was none. He was unbothered.

“Waffle House is such a wild card,” he said — which, depending on your relationship with the chain, is either a damning or glowing review.

Grundy County Calls — and So Does a Dog Named Gouda

The episode wrapped with a preview of what comes next: Grundy County, where the interviews fell through — canceled, rescheduled, ghosted, as happens more often than the media likes to admit — and Spiess found himself unexpectedly alone with the landscape.

“I got to work on my mental health that day,” he said, “which was nice, because that is a fabulous county.”

State parks. River territory. Enough open space to let Gouda off leash without worrying about where she’d end up. For a show that’s as much about the pauses between stops as the stops themselves, it sounded less like a setback and more like exactly what Route 66 was always there to offer.

Gouda, for her part, was keeping track of the clock — now chewing away at Spiess’ sleeve, done with the conversation, ready for the next county.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com