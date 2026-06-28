A day after the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum officially unveiled the new “Kicks 66” boot sculpture, another notable event took place here on the Oklahoma stretch of Route 66: a visit by America’s Freedom Bell.

Escorting America’s Freedom Bell across country during Route 66’s centennial and America’s 250th birthday – from San Diego, California to Washington D.C. – is Kevin Fahlund, a member of the U.S. Navy and a patriot who is passionate about America’s remarkable history and freedoms as well as honoring those who have served to protect those freedoms.

“My family and I … we’re an active-duty military family … and we have 30 days to take time off and tour America to talk about freedom and liberty in locations and cities across the United States,” Fahlund said.

Fahlund explained that America’s Freedom Bell is with the Spirit of Liberty Foundation and (the bell) is made from remnants of the World Trade Center.

“It’s honoring our men and women in uniform, our first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks and all those who have lost their lives in the War on Terrorism,” he said.

Coincidentally, as he talked about the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, this reporter was reminded of a story from earlier in the morning out of Beijing, China where a small airplane flew into the tallest tower in that Chinese city. Who was flying the plane or why it crashed into the building, was unknown at the time, and surprised Fahlund as we talked.

Regardless, Fahlund continued to explain how he, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, was in the Navy from 1986 until 1993 and afterward took to the nation’s highways as a truck driver. On the night of September 10, 2001, Fahlund said he settled in for the night in his truck cab in East St. Louis, Illinois. But the next morning, as Americans were enjoying breakfast, jet airplanes flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, and also into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. America was under attack and Fahlund knew he had to return to the service and help fight the enemy.

“I came back as an E3 at 36 years old and my first duty station was Bahrain,” he said, noting that now that his Navy career is coming to a close this October, he is a security officer in the Navy in Hawaii and amazed that he has been given the chance to be part of something historic – and participating in something that is patriotic, while also remembering those who came before and gave all.

“This opportunity came in front of us and I couldn’t think of a higher honor than to escort this bell across the United States and end in D.C. to ring the bell at midnight to strike in our 250th birthday,” he said, noting that after that the bell will go to Fort Worth and then he will fly home to Hawaii.

On the cross-country journey, which includes this stretch of Route 66 through Oklahoma City, Fahlund is joined by his wife Susan and their children Reagan and Gage. The truck being used by Fahlund was donated by Seth Wadley Ford of Pauls Valley.

Pat Fitzgerald, President & CEO of the museum, later introduced Fahlund to the assembly of folks who were there to see the Freedom Bell and get a chance to ring it either in honor of their own service or in memory of a loved one who served.

“We get the privilege and honor of doing some really cool stuff,” Fitzgerald said. “This has got to be up there as one of the best as we are honoring our military and our veterans and what’s better than that? Especially as we observe America’s 250th (birthday).”

“It’s really more than a symbol as a bell,” Fitzgerald said. “It carries the spirit of service, sacrifice and unity. Those in the military sure know about that.”

Added Fitzgerald: “It represents the generations of Americans who have answered the call to service. To defend and protect our freedoms.”

NEXT GENERATION

Later, when Fahlund had a chance to make his comments to the group, he noted how impressed he was with the young people who were participating in a rodeo in Guthrie.

“These kids, they’re not weak. Our children are not weak. Now, sometimes we think they are when they’re sitting in there (on their video games), but when you go to these rodeos and see our youth actually be part of something great, our next generation is not weak, and we have got to remind them of that.”

Fahlund remarked that seeing the young people ring the bell and hear the story and see the Sons of the American Revolution, “it’s an amazing thing to see,” he noted.

Before he concluded, he reminded those in the crowd to remember this day and hearing that bell ring and to keep that memory close to the heart.

“God bless America. God bless Oklahoma. And God bless our families, because our families are our most important thing,” Fahlund concluded.

RING THAT BELL

After his remarks, Cowboy museum volunteers and veterans were invited to sign a register and ring the bell. And then those wanting to ring the bell were invited as well.

One of the bell ringers was retired Brig. Gen. Ben Robinson, a museum volunteer and military veteran who served in Germany, Bosnia and Kosovo and who talked to people who lost their freedoms due to communism but regained their freedom due to American might and determination.

“I ring the bell not just for America but for all those we have freed because of America,” Robinson said, who retired from four years in the U.S. Army and 33 in the U.S. Air Force.

For more information on the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, go to www.nationalcowboymuseum.org.

And for more information about America’s Freedom Bell and its tour of America, go to countdown250.allamericanball.com/freedom-bell.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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