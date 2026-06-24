Route 66, the iconic Mother Road, stretches over 2,400 miles from Chicago, Illinois, through the heartlands of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, into the deserts of New Mexico and Arizona, and finally to the Pacific shores of California. It’s a journey filled with neon signs, vintage motels, roadside attractions, and stunning landscapes. But amid the adventure, there’s a hidden hitchhiker you don’t want tagging along: ticks.

This PSA-style guide is for fellow road-trippers—whether you’re cruising in a classic car, RVing with the family, or hiking trails near historic stops. We’ll break down the common ticks by state (or region along the route), their potential dangers (including Lyme disease and alpha-gal syndrome from the Lone Star tick), and practical prevention steps for humans and dogs. Stay informed, stay protected, and keep your Route 66 memories tick-free.

Ticks thrive in grassy, brushy, wooded, or overgrown areas—exactly the kinds of spots you’ll encounter at parks, trails, picnic areas, and even some historic sites along the route. They’re most active from spring through fall, but in warmer southern and western states, activity can extend year-round. Ticks don’t fly or jump; they quest (wait on vegetation) for a host to brush by.

Common risks include:

Lyme disease : Caused by Borrelia bacteria, transmitted primarily by blacklegged (deer) ticks. Symptoms: fever, fatigue, headache, and the characteristic bull’s-eye rash (though not always present). Early treatment with antibiotics is effective.

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS, or “red meat allergy”) : Triggered mainly by Lone Star tick bites. It causes delayed allergic reactions (hours later) to red meat and mammal products due to the alpha-gal sugar. Can be serious, including anaphylaxis. Once developed, avoiding new bites is key.

Other illnesses: Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and more—varying by region.

Dogs are highly susceptible to tick-borne diseases too (e.g., RMSF, ehrlichiosis, Lyme) and can bring ticks into your vehicle or lodging.

Lone Star Tick

Ticks by State Along Route 66

Illinois (Chicago to St. Louis area):

Common species include the American dog tick (Dermacentor variabilis), Lone Star tick (Amblyomma americanum, more southern IL), and blacklegged/deer tick (Ixodes scapularis, especially northern areas).

Risks : RMSF and tularemia from dog ticks; possible Lyme from deer ticks (lower risk than Northeast but present); Lone Star for alpha-gal.

Watch wooded/grassy areas near parks or the river.

Missouri (St. Louis to Joplin):

Lone Star ticks are prevalent, along with American dog ticks and some blacklegged ticks.

Risks: High for ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and alpha-gal syndrome (Lone Star is a major vector here). RMSF also noted. Missouri has significant tick activity in its Ozark regions and green spaces.

Kansas (Short stretch through the southeast):

Primarily American dog ticks and Lone Star ticks.

Risks: Tularemia, ehrlichiosis, RMSF. Lower Lyme risk.

Oklahoma:

Lone Star, American dog, and brown dog ticks are common. Blacklegged ticks present but Lyme transmission is low.

Risks: RMSF is a notable concern; ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and alpha-gal from Lone Star. Prairies and wooded areas pose risks at stops like the Blue Whale or Catoosa.

Texas (Amarillo to the panhandle and beyond):

Lone Star ticks dominate in eastern/central areas, with Gulf Coast ticks possible; American dog ticks and others.

Risks: Alpha-gal strongly associated with Lone Star; RMSF, ehrlichiosis. Texas ranks high for tick issues.

New Mexico and Arizona:

In desert and higher-elevation areas: Rocky Mountain wood ticks (Dermacentor andersoni), American dog ticks, and some Lone Star or Gulf Coast.

Risks: RMSF (higher incidence in AZ/NM), tularemia. Lyme is low. Watch canyons, trails near Flagstaff, or Petrified Forest.

California (Needles to Santa Monica):

Western blacklegged tick (Ixodes pacificus) along the coast and northern areas; Pacific Coast tick; fewer in arid Route 66 stretches but possible in grassy or wooded spots.

Risks: Lyme disease (mainly northern CA, lower overall risk); some alpha-gal reports from western blacklegged. Coastal and foothill areas higher risk.

Prevention: Your Best Defense

Prevention is straightforward and highly effective. CDC recommendations apply nationwide.

For Humans:

Dress smart : Wear long sleeves, long pants tucked into socks, light-colored clothing (easier to spot ticks), and closed shoes. Stay on trail centers.

Repellents : Use EPA-registered products with DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on skin. Treat clothes/gear with 0.5% permethrin (lasts through washes).

Check often : After outdoor time, shower and do a full-body tick check (armpits, groin, hair, behind knees/ears). Check kids and gear.

Remove promptly : Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp close to skin and pull steadily. Clean the area. Save the tick for ID if needed. Monitor for symptoms (rash, fever) for weeks.

Yard/vehicle tips : Keep grass short at stops; shake out gear before entering your car/RV.

Invest in a Tick Key: A tick key is a flat, metal or plastic guitar pick-looking tool designed to safely remove ticks from dogs without squeezing their bodies

For Dogs:

Preventives : Use vet-approved monthly topical, oral, or collar products (e.g., those targeting fleas/ticks). Never use cat products on dogs or vice versa—consult your vet first.

Daily checks : Examine ears, eyelids, under collar, between toes/legs, tail base after hikes or stops.

Vaccines : Lyme vaccine may be recommended in higher-risk areas; discuss with your vet.

Ticks can transmit diseases to dogs quickly; preventives reduce attachment and feeding.

General Traveler Tips:

Treat your RV, tent, or car with permethrin.

Avoid tall grass/bushes, especially at dawn/dusk.

For alpha-gal concerns: If bitten by a Lone Star, monitor for meat allergy symptoms (GI issues, hives 3-6+ hours after eating red meat). See a doctor if suspected.

Pack a tick removal tool, fine tweezers, and antiseptic in your kit.

If symptoms appear post-trip, tell your doctor about Route 66 travel.

Final Thoughts: Enjoy the Road Responsibly

Route 66 is about freedom, history, and discovery—not dealing with itchy bites or worse. By knowing your ticks (Lone Star for alpha-gal in the Midwest/South, blacklegged risks bookending the trip), using repellents, checking daily, and protecting your furry co-pilots, you can focus on your kicks and fix on Route 66. Not ticks.

From the Gemini Giant in Illinois to the Santa Monica Pier, let’s all make some Mother Road memories, not medical visits.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com